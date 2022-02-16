Netflix-Exclusive ‘Fuller House’ Joins Linear TV on the GAC Family Channel, Will More Netflix Shows Follow?

When Netflix bid farewell to its “Full House” sequel in 2020 after the fifth and final season wrapped, not a lot of fans expected to be seeing “Fuller House” on linear TV. Today, we’re learning former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott’s GAC Media made a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution that brings all 75 episodes of “Fuller House” to the GAC Family cable channel.

“Fuller House,” the Full House sequel that was created just for Netflix, will appear on the GAC Family lineup starting February 28. This will be the first time “Fuller House” will appear on linear TV. The show joins “Full House,” which started appearing on GAC Family earlier this month.

GAC Family channel burst on the scene in the fall of 2021 with an original lineup of Christmas movies in their holiday celebration “12 Movies of Christmas.” The channel also carries a number of classic TV shows including “Bewitched,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Who’s the Boss,” as well as season 2 of “When Hope Calls,” which stars former Hallmark mainstay Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky from “Full House”). Season 1 premiered on the Hallmark Channel.

Netflix stock has been under fire lately as its subscriber growth slows, so syndicating its canceled shows is a smart way to add revenue. Unlike its rivals, Netflix seems to have no plans for an ad-supported tier. It also doesn’t have a linear channel or a cellular service or a theme park to balance out its business. For Netflix, the company rises and falls on its streaming subscriptions alone.

If Netflix is able to do this with other failed, outdated, or forgotten series, it’s a good way to keep their heads above water. Since the platform uploads tons and tons of content each year, it’s no wonder that so many shows get buried.

The streaming service has taken several stabs at the family sitcom format, scoring hits with “The Ranch,” “Family Reunion,” and the revival of “One Day at a Time.” While “One Day at a Time” experienced an unexpected cancelation in 2019, it got picked up by Pop TV, another linear channel. “Fuller House” appears to be the second Netflix sitcom to get new life on linear. It may not be the last.