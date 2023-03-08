Hidden Deal: DIRECTV STREAM Users Get Movies Extra Pack Free for Three Months

DIRECTV STREAM users are pretty accustomed to getting special, premium offers from the service. That’s still very much the case, as the live TV streaming service is now making a whole batch of channels free for users of all its subscription plans.

Specifically, DIRECTV STREAM users can now get free access to the Movie Extras Pack for three whole months. The package includes Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HDNet Movies, Sony Movies, Smithsonian Channel, Crime & Investigation, MTV Live, and Shorts TV, and users will get free access to it until June if they sign up today.

New users won’t get the free add-on automatically on signing up, nor is the offer presented as part of the subscription process. To get the Movies Extra Pack hidden deal for free, you’ll need to be subscribed to any DIRECTV STREAM subscription tier, then click here to be taken to the Movie Extra Page. You can add the package and start streaming immediately, and the service will auto-renew your subscription free for three months. After that, it will revert to the standard $5 per month on top of your subscription cost.

DIRECTV STREAM loves offering new and existing users free viewing windows to some of the best premium entertainment available. Users also can get free, three-month access to premium video-on-demand services like HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and MGM+. When added on top of the 75-plus channels users get with every DIRECTV STREAM plan, the service is clearly one of the best live TV providers available in terms of entertainment value.

There were no such special offers for viewers of NewsMax, however. DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM recently stopped carrying the right-wing news outlet over a dispute surrounding carriage fees. Finger pointing from both sides has ensued, and it looks as if the disagreement could drag on a bit longer as the two sides dig in their heels.

It cannot be argued, however, that DIRECTV STREAM still offers a fantastic array of entertainment options. The new, somewhat hidden offer of the Movies Extra Pack for three months is just the latest example of that breadth of content.