How to Stream All 2022 Emmy Winning Series from HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video, More

David Satin

The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were held last night in Los Angeles, and it was HBO Max’s night. The premium streaming platform combined with its linear partner HBO for 140 nominations, beating out Netflix’s 105. HBO Max was the big winner in the awards column as well, winning 12 Primetime and 25 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

HBO wasn’t just a leader in the nominations category, it brought home the most wins as well. “Succession” garnered over 20 total nominations this year, and ended up taking home the award for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role.

Outstanding Comedy winner “Ted Lasso” was a repeat winner for Apple TV+, taking home the Emmy for the second year in a row despite having its nominated season come out in October, risking having voters forget it in favor of newer shows.

As with every Emmys show, there were some notable exclusions from the winner’s circle. Hulu’s “Only Murders in The Building” (17 nominations) walked away empty-handed, despite its all-star cast and warm reception from critics and audiences. HBO’s deeply dark comedy “Barry” also went home with nothing.

Wondering how you can watch all the winners? The streaming presence at the Emmys has grown heavier every year, so it can be tricky to know which show belongs to which service, but we’ve got you covered! Click here for a list of every 2022 Emmy nominee and how to watch, and check below for how to watch the winning series!

Outstanding Drama Series- Succession

Succession

June 3, 2018

The lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.

Outstanding Comedy Series-Ted Lasso

  • TV: Apple TV+
  • Stream: Apple TV+
  • Free Trial? Seven days

Ted Lasso

August 14, 2020

Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?

Outstanding Limited Series- White Lotus

  • TV: HBO
  • Stream: HBO Max
  • Free Trial? No

The White Lotus

July 11, 2021

Follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series- Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

  • TV: Prime Video
  • Stream: Prime Video
  • Free Trial? 30 days

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

March 24, 2022

Superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series- Last Week Tonight W/ John Oliver

  • TV: HBO
  • Stream: HBO Max
  • Free Trial? No

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

April 27, 2014

A half-hour satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events.

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series- Saturday Night Live

  • TV: NBC
  • Stream: Peacock
  • Free Trial? No, but Peacock Premium is currently offering a sign up deal of $1.99/month or $19.99/year.

Saturday Night Live

October 11, 1975

A late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels. The show’s comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest, who usually delivers an opening monologue and performs in sketches with the cast, and features performances by a musical guest.

