How to Stream All 2022 Emmy Winning Series from HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video, More

The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were held last night in Los Angeles, and it was HBO Max’s night. The premium streaming platform combined with its linear partner HBO for 140 nominations, beating out Netflix’s 105. HBO Max was the big winner in the awards column as well, winning 12 Primetime and 25 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

HBO wasn’t just a leader in the nominations category, it brought home the most wins as well. “Succession” garnered over 20 total nominations this year, and ended up taking home the award for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role.

Outstanding Comedy winner “Ted Lasso” was a repeat winner for Apple TV+, taking home the Emmy for the second year in a row despite having its nominated season come out in October, risking having voters forget it in favor of newer shows.

As with every Emmys show, there were some notable exclusions from the winner’s circle. Hulu’s “Only Murders in The Building” (17 nominations) walked away empty-handed, despite its all-star cast and warm reception from critics and audiences. HBO’s deeply dark comedy “Barry” also went home with nothing.

Wondering how you can watch all the winners? The streaming presence at the Emmys has grown heavier every year, so it can be tricky to know which show belongs to which service, but we’ve got you covered! Click here for a list of every 2022 Emmy nominee and how to watch, and check below for how to watch the winning series!

Outstanding Drama Series- Succession

Outstanding Drama Series- Succession Outstanding Comedy Series-Ted Lasso

Outstanding Comedy Series-Ted Lasso Outstanding Limited Series- White Lotus

Outstanding Limited Series- White Lotus Outstanding Reality/Competition Series- Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series- Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls Outstanding Variety Talk Series- Last Week Tonight W/ John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Talk Series- Last Week Tonight W/ John Oliver Outstanding Variety Sketch Series- Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Drama Series- Succession

TV: HBO

HBO Stream: HBO Max

HBO Max Free Trial? No

Outstanding Comedy Series-Ted Lasso

TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Free Trial? Seven days

Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?

Outstanding Limited Series- White Lotus

TV: HBO

HBO Stream: HBO Max

HBO Max Free Trial? No

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series- Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

TV: Prime Video

Prime Video Stream: Prime Video

Prime Video Free Trial? 30 days

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls March 24, 2022 Superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident, badass women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series- Last Week Tonight W/ John Oliver

TV: HBO

HBO Stream: HBO Max

HBO Max Free Trial? No

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series- Saturday Night Live