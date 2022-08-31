DEAL ALERT: Get Peacock Premium for Just $1.67 Per Month, 60% Off for a Limited Time

Want to stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, “The Office,” “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, or every WWE pay-per-view? With its “Fall Celebration Offer,” NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock is offering customers 60% off throughout the month of September.

Normally $4.99 per month, or $49.99 annually, the streamer is bringing its service to new subscribers for an astoundingly low $1.99 monthly, or $19.99 with a year-long subscription for Peacock Premium. Here’s how you can take advantage of the deal starting today.

How to Get 60% Off Peacock Premium

Click here to subscribe to Peacock Premium.

Click “Get Premium” to select Peacock Premium.

Select Monthly Plan, or Choose “Show Annual Plans” in Bottom Right

For the monthly discount ($1.99 per month), Use Code: SEPTEMBER at checkout.

at checkout. For the annual discount ($19.99 per year), Use Code: ONEYEAR at checkout.

at checkout. Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

The Fall Celebration commemorates Peacock becoming the streaming home for all NBC, Bravo, USA Network, and other NBCUniversal programming. With next-day access to originals and less than five minutes of ads on its premium tier, a 60% discount has a lot to offer incoming viewers. New additions to the streamer include Bravo series such as “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Top Chef” and “Watch What Happens,” as well as upcoming new releases such as “Winter House” and “Below Deck Med.”

See What’s Coming to Peacock in 2022

“We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said. “From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, Film, Sports, and News, with less than five minutes of ads per hour for just $5 per month.”

Starting Sept. 19, NBC originals that previously made their way to Hulu first will now take their rightful place on NBC’s home streamer. This may be a big blow for Hulu’s library, but combined with huge savings in September, it certainly appears that this month, the Bird is the Word!