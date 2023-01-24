 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Stream Notable 2023 Oscar Snubs; Including ‘The Woman King,’ ‘RRR,’ ‘Nope,’ More

Matt Rainis

While it is true that it is an honor to be nominated, there are still many films and performances that were overlooked by the Academy Awards that deserve recognition. And this year, as with every year, cinema fans of all stripes find themselves bemoaning the movies and actors that they feel deserved a nod from the Academy. And while the ceremony, which will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12, is full of worthy candidates for these most prestigious awards, it’s hard not to feel a little bad about the deserving artists who were left out.

But while not every film and actor found themselves being announced on Disney+ like the nominees, here’s a list of all the notable Oscar snubs and where to find them. Not all of these titles are streaming yet, but we will update the lists as they become available.

Best Picture

  • Aftersun

    October 21, 2022

    Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between miniDV footage as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

  • Babylon

    December 22, 2022

    A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters in an era of unbridled decadence and depravity during Hollywood’s transition from silent films and to sound films in the late 1920s.

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    November 9, 2022

    Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

  • Nope

    July 20, 2022

    This thriller from director Jordan Peele follows a family of horse ranchers who provide animals for Hollywood productions.

    When things start falling from the sky and people go missing, OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Em (Keke Palmer) hatch a plan to film the terrifying phenomenon and strike it rich.

  • RRR

    June 1, 2022

    A fictional history of two legendary revolutionaries’ journey away from home before they began fighting for their country in the 1920s.

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

    November 23, 2022

    World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

  • Till

    October 14, 2022

    The true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi.

  • The Woman King

    September 16, 2022

    The story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen, and General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

Best Actor

  • A Man Called Otto

    December 28, 2022

    An acting award is rarely safe from Tom Hanks, but this year it seems he’s out of the picture.

  • Emancipation

    December 2, 2022

    While it’s not shocking considering the defending Best Actor winner’s blowup at last year’s Oscars, Will Smith now seems to be completely off the Academy’s radar.

  • Nope

    July 20, 2022

    Daniel Kaluuya’s stellar performance as the cool-headed cowboy OJ received a resounding “nope” from the Academy.

  • The Son

    November 11, 2022

    Hugh Jackman’s performance as a reluctant father figure was torpedoed by the film’s poor overall reception.

  • Top Gun: Maverick

    May 24, 2022

    Tom Cruise’s highly-touted return to the “Top Gun” franchise is one of the most important stories in movies from 2022, but that wasn’t enough to earn him a nomination.

Best Actress

  • Babylon

    December 22, 2022

    Margot Robbie found no recognition for her leading role in Damien Chazelle’s divisive latest film effort.

  • Empire of Light

    November 12, 2022

    Former winner Olivia Colman won’t be lighting up the stage on Oscar night.

  • Nope

    July 20, 2022

    Keke Palmer saw no nomination for her performance, which at times exhibited sharp humor and raw emotion.

  • The Woman King

    September 16, 2022

    Many expected past winner Viola Davis to receive a nomination for her portrayal of a fierce female general.

  • Till

    October 14, 2022

    Danielle Deadwyler put in a stirring performance as activist and grieving mother Mamie Till.

Related: How to Stream All 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies

Best Supporting Actor

  • Babylon

    December 22, 2022

    Brad Pitt’s performance in the underperforming Chazelle film couldn’t take advantage of recency bias from its December release.

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

    November 23, 2022

    Edward Norton’s performance as a bumbling billionaire was a timely satire that entertained many.

  • The Good Nurse

    October 19, 2022

    Eddie Redmayne was a fringe pick for the award, but it seems he can’t get nominated this year.

  • The Fabelmans

    November 11, 2022

    While Paul Dano’s co-star Judd Hirsch got a nod for a much smaller role, his performance as the patriarch of the titular family was snubbed.

  • Women Talking

    December 23, 2022

    Ben Whishaw is another of the movie’s stellar cast who found themselves without nominations.

Best Supporting Actress

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

    November 23, 2022

    The multi-talented Janelle Monae, who sang a song bemoaning snubbed films at the 2020 Oscars ceremony, has now been snubbed herself.

  • She Said

    November 17, 2022

    Carey Mulligan was left out despite her solid performance in the biographical drama about the New York Times’ investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

  • Triangle of Sadness

    September 23, 2022

    Dolly De Leon’s performance was one of the Best Picture Nominee’s standouts, but the actress herself has been left off the list.

  • Women Talking

    December 23, 2022

    Claire Foy of “The Crown” fame and Jessie Buckley, one of last year’s nominees, both found themselves without recognition for their performance as the beleaguered women of the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia.

Best Director

  • Aftersun

    October 21, 2022

    Charlotte Wells wrote the screenplay and directed the universally acclaimed film but saw nominations for neither.

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

    December 14, 2022

    With Avatar’s long-awaited sequel shattering box office records and stunning visually, it’s shocking to see the veteran director not get the nod.

  • Elvis

    June 22, 2022

    Baz Luhrmann’s musical biographical drama saw a Best Picture nod, but the Australian director himself was left off the list.

  • Nope

    July 20, 2022

    Jordan Peele’s newest cinematic effort was completely shut out of the Oscars this year, despite his inventive horror directing.

  • The Woman King

    September 16, 2022

    Some expected Gina Prince-Bythewood to get a chance to make history in the director category.

  • Till

    October 14, 2022

    Chinonye Chukwu was not nominated for her emotionally shattering biographical drama.

  • Women Talking

    December 23, 2022

    While Sarah Polley’s acclaimed drama netted a Best Picture nomination, the director herself got nothing.

Best International Feature Film

  • Corsage

    July 7, 2022

    A fictional account of one year in the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. On Christmas Eve 1877, Elisabeth, once idolized for her beauty, turns 40 and is officially deemed an old woman; she starts trying to maintain her public image.

  • Decision to Leave

    June 29, 2022

    From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man’s wife Seo-rae. But as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire.

  • Saint Omer

    November 23, 2022

    A novelist attends the trial of a woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. But as the trial continues, her own family history, doubts, and fears about motherhood are steadily dislodged as the life story of the accused is gradually revealed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.