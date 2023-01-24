How to Stream Notable 2023 Oscar Snubs; Including ‘The Woman King,’ ‘RRR,’ ‘Nope,’ More
While it is true that it is an honor to be nominated, there are still many films and performances that were overlooked by the Academy Awards that deserve recognition. And this year, as with every year, cinema fans of all stripes find themselves bemoaning the movies and actors that they feel deserved a nod from the Academy. And while the ceremony, which will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12, is full of worthy candidates for these most prestigious awards, it’s hard not to feel a little bad about the deserving artists who were left out.
But while not every film and actor found themselves being announced on Disney+ like the nominees, here’s a list of all the notable Oscar snubs and where to find them. Not all of these titles are streaming yet, but we will update the lists as they become available.
Best Picture
-
AftersunOctober 21, 2022
Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between miniDV footage as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.
-
BabylonDecember 22, 2022
A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters in an era of unbridled decadence and depravity during Hollywood’s transition from silent films and to sound films in the late 1920s.
-
Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverNovember 9, 2022
Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
-
NopeJuly 20, 2022
This thriller from director Jordan Peele follows a family of horse ranchers who provide animals for Hollywood productions.
When things start falling from the sky and people go missing, OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Em (Keke Palmer) hatch a plan to film the terrifying phenomenon and strike it rich.
-
RRRJune 1, 2022
A fictional history of two legendary revolutionaries’ journey away from home before they began fighting for their country in the 1920s.
-
Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryNovember 23, 2022
World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.
-
TillOctober 14, 2022
The true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi.
-
The Woman KingSeptember 16, 2022
The story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen, and General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.
Best Actor
-
A Man Called OttoDecember 28, 2022
An acting award is rarely safe from Tom Hanks, but this year it seems he’s out of the picture.
-
EmancipationDecember 2, 2022
While it’s not shocking considering the defending Best Actor winner’s blowup at last year’s Oscars, Will Smith now seems to be completely off the Academy’s radar.
-
NopeJuly 20, 2022
Daniel Kaluuya’s stellar performance as the cool-headed cowboy OJ received a resounding “nope” from the Academy.
-
The SonNovember 11, 2022
Hugh Jackman’s performance as a reluctant father figure was torpedoed by the film’s poor overall reception.
-
Top Gun: MaverickMay 24, 2022
Tom Cruise’s highly-touted return to the “Top Gun” franchise is one of the most important stories in movies from 2022, but that wasn’t enough to earn him a nomination.
Best Actress
-
BabylonDecember 22, 2022
Margot Robbie found no recognition for her leading role in Damien Chazelle’s divisive latest film effort.
-
Empire of LightNovember 12, 2022
Former winner Olivia Colman won’t be lighting up the stage on Oscar night.
-
NopeJuly 20, 2022
Keke Palmer saw no nomination for her performance, which at times exhibited sharp humor and raw emotion.
-
The Woman KingSeptember 16, 2022
Many expected past winner Viola Davis to receive a nomination for her portrayal of a fierce female general.
-
TillOctober 14, 2022
Danielle Deadwyler put in a stirring performance as activist and grieving mother Mamie Till.
Best Supporting Actor
-
BabylonDecember 22, 2022
Brad Pitt’s performance in the underperforming Chazelle film couldn’t take advantage of recency bias from its December release.
-
Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryNovember 23, 2022
Edward Norton’s performance as a bumbling billionaire was a timely satire that entertained many.
-
The Good NurseOctober 19, 2022
Eddie Redmayne was a fringe pick for the award, but it seems he can’t get nominated this year.
-
The FabelmansNovember 11, 2022
While Paul Dano’s co-star Judd Hirsch got a nod for a much smaller role, his performance as the patriarch of the titular family was snubbed.
-
Women TalkingDecember 23, 2022
Ben Whishaw is another of the movie’s stellar cast who found themselves without nominations.
Best Supporting Actress
-
Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryNovember 23, 2022
The multi-talented Janelle Monae, who sang a song bemoaning snubbed films at the 2020 Oscars ceremony, has now been snubbed herself.
-
She SaidNovember 17, 2022
Carey Mulligan was left out despite her solid performance in the biographical drama about the New York Times’ investigation of Harvey Weinstein.
-
Triangle of SadnessSeptember 23, 2022
Dolly De Leon’s performance was one of the Best Picture Nominee’s standouts, but the actress herself has been left off the list.
-
Women TalkingDecember 23, 2022
Claire Foy of “The Crown” fame and Jessie Buckley, one of last year’s nominees, both found themselves without recognition for their performance as the beleaguered women of the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia.
Best Director
-
AftersunOctober 21, 2022
Charlotte Wells wrote the screenplay and directed the universally acclaimed film but saw nominations for neither.
-
Avatar: The Way of WaterDecember 14, 2022
With Avatar’s long-awaited sequel shattering box office records and stunning visually, it’s shocking to see the veteran director not get the nod.
-
ElvisJune 22, 2022
Baz Luhrmann’s musical biographical drama saw a Best Picture nod, but the Australian director himself was left off the list.
-
NopeJuly 20, 2022
Jordan Peele’s newest cinematic effort was completely shut out of the Oscars this year, despite his inventive horror directing.
-
The Woman KingSeptember 16, 2022
Some expected Gina Prince-Bythewood to get a chance to make history in the director category.
-
TillOctober 14, 2022
Chinonye Chukwu was not nominated for her emotionally shattering biographical drama.
-
Women TalkingDecember 23, 2022
While Sarah Polley’s acclaimed drama netted a Best Picture nomination, the director herself got nothing.
Best International Feature Film
-
CorsageJuly 7, 2022
A fictional account of one year in the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. On Christmas Eve 1877, Elisabeth, once idolized for her beauty, turns 40 and is officially deemed an old woman; she starts trying to maintain her public image.
-
Decision to LeaveJune 29, 2022
From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man’s wife Seo-rae. But as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire.
-
Saint OmerNovember 23, 2022
A novelist attends the trial of a woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. But as the trial continues, her own family history, doubts, and fears about motherhood are steadily dislodged as the life story of the accused is gradually revealed.