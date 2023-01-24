How to Stream Notable 2023 Oscar Snubs; Including ‘The Woman King,’ ‘RRR,’ ‘Nope,’ More

While it is true that it is an honor to be nominated, there are still many films and performances that were overlooked by the Academy Awards that deserve recognition. And this year, as with every year, cinema fans of all stripes find themselves bemoaning the movies and actors that they feel deserved a nod from the Academy. And while the ceremony, which will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12, is full of worthy candidates for these most prestigious awards, it’s hard not to feel a little bad about the deserving artists who were left out.

But while not every film and actor found themselves being announced on Disney+ like the nominees, here’s a list of all the notable Oscar snubs and where to find them. Not all of these titles are streaming yet, but we will update the lists as they become available.

Best Picture

Aftersun October 21, 2022 Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between miniDV footage as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

Babylon December 22, 2022 A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters in an era of unbridled decadence and depravity during Hollywood’s transition from silent films and to sound films in the late 1920s.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever November 9, 2022 Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Nope July 20, 2022 This thriller from director Jordan Peele follows a family of horse ranchers who provide animals for Hollywood productions. When things start falling from the sky and people go missing, OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Em (Keke Palmer) hatch a plan to film the terrifying phenomenon and strike it rich.

RRR June 1, 2022 A fictional history of two legendary revolutionaries’ journey away from home before they began fighting for their country in the 1920s.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery November 23, 2022 World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

Till October 14, 2022 The true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi.

The Woman King September 16, 2022 The story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen, and General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

A Man Called Otto December 28, 2022 An acting award is rarely safe from Tom Hanks, but this year it seems he’s out of the picture.

Emancipation December 2, 2022 While it’s not shocking considering the defending Best Actor winner’s blowup at last year’s Oscars, Will Smith now seems to be completely off the Academy’s radar.

Nope July 20, 2022 Daniel Kaluuya’s stellar performance as the cool-headed cowboy OJ received a resounding “nope” from the Academy.

The Son November 11, 2022 Hugh Jackman’s performance as a reluctant father figure was torpedoed by the film’s poor overall reception.

Top Gun: Maverick May 24, 2022 Tom Cruise’s highly-touted return to the “Top Gun” franchise is one of the most important stories in movies from 2022, but that wasn’t enough to earn him a nomination.

Babylon December 22, 2022 Margot Robbie found no recognition for her leading role in Damien Chazelle’s divisive latest film effort.

Empire of Light November 12, 2022 Former winner Olivia Colman won’t be lighting up the stage on Oscar night.

Nope July 20, 2022 Keke Palmer saw no nomination for her performance, which at times exhibited sharp humor and raw emotion.

The Woman King September 16, 2022 Many expected past winner Viola Davis to receive a nomination for her portrayal of a fierce female general.

Till October 14, 2022 Danielle Deadwyler put in a stirring performance as activist and grieving mother Mamie Till.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery November 23, 2022 The multi-talented Janelle Monae, who sang a song bemoaning snubbed films at the 2020 Oscars ceremony, has now been snubbed herself.

She Said November 17, 2022 Carey Mulligan was left out despite her solid performance in the biographical drama about the New York Times’ investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

Triangle of Sadness September 23, 2022 Dolly De Leon’s performance was one of the Best Picture Nominee’s standouts, but the actress herself has been left off the list.

Women Talking December 23, 2022 Claire Foy of “The Crown” fame and Jessie Buckley, one of last year’s nominees, both found themselves without recognition for their performance as the beleaguered women of the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia.

Aftersun October 21, 2022 Charlotte Wells wrote the screenplay and directed the universally acclaimed film but saw nominations for neither.

Avatar: The Way of Water December 14, 2022 With Avatar’s long-awaited sequel shattering box office records and stunning visually, it’s shocking to see the veteran director not get the nod.

Elvis June 22, 2022 Baz Luhrmann’s musical biographical drama saw a Best Picture nod, but the Australian director himself was left off the list.

Nope July 20, 2022 Jordan Peele’s newest cinematic effort was completely shut out of the Oscars this year, despite his inventive horror directing.

The Woman King September 16, 2022 Some expected Gina Prince-Bythewood to get a chance to make history in the director category.

Till October 14, 2022 Chinonye Chukwu was not nominated for her emotionally shattering biographical drama.

Women Talking December 23, 2022 While Sarah Polley’s acclaimed drama netted a Best Picture nomination, the director herself got nothing.

Best International Feature Film