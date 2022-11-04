Hulu + Live TV Alerts Customers of Upcoming Price Increase: Here’s How to Avoid It

Some customers were surprised when they began to receive a notification in the Hulu App of an upcoming price increase to Hulu + Live TV. While it may appear that a new price increase is coming, Disney first announced the price changes in August on a number of their streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV.

If you make no changes to your Hulu account, Hulu + Live TV will cost $74.99 starting in December. But, if you are willing to downgrade your Disney Bundle to include Disney+ (with Ads), you can keep paying the same $69.99 a month.

When is Hulu + Live TV Raising Prices?

If you are on the Hulu + Live TV base plan, which includes The Disney Bundle, you will see the price go from $69.99 per month to $74.99 per month on December 8th. That’s because by default, you will continue to receive The Disney Bundle that includes Disney+ with No Ads.

Hulu + Live TV with The Disney Bundle, including Disney+ and Hulu (No Ads) will increase from $74.99 a month to $82.99 a month.

How to Avoid Hulu Price Hike?

But, the good news is there is one way to avoid paying any more for Hulu + Live TV.

Starting December 8th, all new customers of Hulu + Live TV will still be able to sign-up for the same $69.99 per month price that the service is today. Those customers will receive The Disney Bundle, with Disney+ Ad-Supported Tier, instead of the Disney+ No Ads Plan.

Just like new customers, existing customers can downgrade to include The Disney Bundle (with Ads) from Profile —> Settings in their account. When you do that, you will pay the exact same $69.99 a month you are today.

Unfortunately, you can’t really avoid a price hike is if you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV (No Ads). This plan includes Hulu + Live TV, as well as Hulu (No Ads), Disney+ (No Ads), and ESPN+. Starting in December, the price will increase from $75.99 monthly to $82.99 per month.

One thing to consider though is that Hulu now includes an Unlimited DVR, which lets you fast-forward through commercials. While you won’t avoid ads on Hulu Originals content, you could downgrade to the base plan, start recording more shows and access them from your DVR, instead of on-demand.