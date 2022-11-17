Hulu Subscribers Can Keep Disney+ Add-On, Even After Price Hike

Throughout the whole of 2022, Disney has been shifting its streaming attention away from promoting its three individual streaming services and instead has been centering the Disney Bundle in most of its marketing efforts. Though much of the attention has been centered on the all-in-one package that unifies Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, the company has also been offering a smaller, more a la carte bundle as well.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($12 savings).

In March, Disney began offering Hulu subscribers the opportunity to sign up for Disney+ as an add-on for just $2.99 per month. With the base Hulu price at the time running just $6.99 monthly, a consumer could sign up for Disney’s two general entertainment streamers for less than $10 per month.

However, last month, Hulu's rates increased and Disney+’s will do the same next month with the introduction of its ad-supported tier. After those price changes, beginning on Dec. 9, Hulu customers will not be able to sign up for the $2.99 Disney+ (No Ads) add-on anymore.

New subscribers will be able to get a Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $9.99 a month ($2 add-on) but it will include Disney+ with Ads, rather than Disney+ No Ads.

But what happens if you already have the Disney+ No Ads add-on?

Despite that fact, The Streamable has confirmed that the elimination of the option will not impact subscribers who have already added Disney+ via the offer. Also, the mini-bundle will continue to include the ad-free option of the company’s flagship service, despite the new ad-supported tier.

“Existing subscribers will be able to keep the Disney+ (No Ads) add-on so long as they do not cancel or change it,” a Disney representative told The Streamable.

While the $2.99 add-on will remain in place for existing subscribers, the bottom line will still be higher for customers who opted in before the October price increases. Currently, the Hulu Basic (with ads) rate is $7.99 per month, $1 more than it had previously been, and the Hulu Premium (no ads) is $14.99, $2 more than it was before Oct. 10.

So, Hulu subscribers who have the Disney+ add-on before the Dec. 8 price increase will pay either $10.98 or $17.98 per month, still a pretty good deal, since the two services individually would run from $15.98 to $25.98. The full Disney Bundle, which would also include ESPN+, will run from $12.99 to $19.99 monthly starting on Dec. 9.