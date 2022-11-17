Hulu Subscribers Can Keep Disney+ Add-On, Even After Price Hike
Throughout the whole of 2022, Disney has been shifting its streaming attention away from promoting its three individual streaming services and instead has been centering the Disney Bundle in most of its marketing efforts. Though much of the attention has been centered on the all-in-one package that unifies Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, the company has also been offering a smaller, more a la carte bundle as well.
In March, Disney began offering Hulu subscribers the opportunity to sign up for Disney+ as an add-on for just $2.99 per month. With the base Hulu price at the time running just $6.99 monthly, a consumer could sign up for Disney’s two general entertainment streamers for less than $10 per month.
However, last month, Hulu's rates increased and Disney+’s will do the same next month with the introduction of its ad-supported tier. After those price changes, beginning on Dec. 9, Hulu customers will not be able to sign up for the $2.99 Disney+ (No Ads) add-on anymore.
New subscribers will be able to get a Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $9.99 a month ($2 add-on) but it will include Disney+ with Ads, rather than Disney+ No Ads.
But what happens if you already have the Disney+ No Ads add-on?
Despite that fact, The Streamable has confirmed that the elimination of the option will not impact subscribers who have already added Disney+ via the offer. Also, the mini-bundle will continue to include the ad-free option of the company’s flagship service, despite the new ad-supported tier.
“Existing subscribers will be able to keep the Disney+ (No Ads) add-on so long as they do not cancel or change it,” a Disney representative told The Streamable.
While the $2.99 add-on will remain in place for existing subscribers, the bottom line will still be higher for customers who opted in before the October price increases. Currently, the Hulu Basic (with ads) rate is $7.99 per month, $1 more than it had previously been, and the Hulu Premium (no ads) is $14.99, $2 more than it was before Oct. 10.
So, Hulu subscribers who have the Disney+ add-on before the Dec. 8 price increase will pay either $10.98 or $17.98 per month, still a pretty good deal, since the two services individually would run from $15.98 to $25.98. The full Disney Bundle, which would also include ESPN+, will run from $12.99 to $19.99 monthly starting on Dec. 9.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
-
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up