Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball League Partners with VYRE Network to Stream Select 2022 Matchups

On Friday, the BIG3 basketball league announced a broadcast rights deal with Black-owned streaming platform VYRE. The streamer will air 29 hours of live 3-on-3 games across the U.S. during the upcoming season which tips off next weekend. The streamer will also play host to original BIG3 content, behind-the-scenes access, and will have rights to the league’s existing content catalog.

“We are so excited to have VYRE join the BIG3 family,” said BIG3 CEO Chris Hannan. “We are thrilled to be partnering with a platform that offers a free to download and watch frictionless platform. With VYRE cofounders David and Lamar, we found a like-minded partner with a growing business that shares our vision for reaching diverse audiences.”

BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league that blends old-school, half-court play with entertaining and innovative rule changes. The league’s unique 4-point shot creates a high level of chaotic action and the slower, half-court pace is great for younger fans trying to learn the game (and makes for a nice weekend watch.) Last season, Big3 added the “Bring the Fire” rule, allowing teams one challenge per half which results in a one-on-one battle.

The innovative league’s fifth season tips off June 18, starting with the reigning champions Trilogy (helmed by former Warrior, Spur, and Pacer Stephen Jackson) taking on Lisa Leslie, “Iso Joe” Johnson, and the Pargo Brothers’ Triplets.

Off of the court, BIG3 does its part to change the way leagues treat its athletes. The league started its “Be Well” campaign, a mental health initiative that supports players going through hidden challenges with resources and assistance. For the 2021 season, changes include doubling the number of open tryouts and lowering the minimum player age.

Sports fans and new users can stream live games for free as well as exclusive pay-per-view combat sports events through the VYRE App or on vyresports.com. VYRE can be streamed worldwide through apps available on Apple TV, Roku, [Amazon Fire Stick], Android, iPhone, [Samsung Smart TVs], and on the web.