Is Dwayne Johnson’s Superhero Movie ‘Black Adam’ Available to Stream? When Will it Arrive on HBO Max?

The DC Extended Universe unleashed its newest installment on Friday, Oct. 21 as “Black Adam” hit theaters across the globe. The movie took in $7.6 million on its Thursday Preview night alone, suggesting that while critics may not be loving the flick, audiences are excited to see it on the big screen.

The movie stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular antihero Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years after he was granted the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. The film also stars Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, and Noah Centineo.

The film currently sits at 43% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score is more than double that number at 88%, meaning that the average movie-goer is thoroughly on board with “Black Adam.”

If it looks like the perfect fall action flick for you, you might want to know when you can stream the film. As a Warner Bros. Discovery property, the film will be headed to HBO Max at some point. Exactly when, however, is a little harder to pin down.

The most recent Warner Bros. releases, this year’s “DC’s League of Super-Pets” landed on HBO Max 59 days after it came out in theaters, while “Elvis” made its streaming debut 70 days after its theatrical release.

However, those are very different films than “Black Adam.” Though “Super-Pets” is another DC Comics’ property, it is an animated movie with a much different audience than The Rock’s superhero flick. “Elvis,” on the other hand, is a biopic of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, again, playing to a much different crowd than “Black Adam.”

Originally, HBO Max had been committed to a 45-day cinema-to-streaming window, but as the new WBD leadership has taken over, that plan has changed in order to allow films to have longer lives in theaters and on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like Prime Video where viewers can rent or purchase the film digitally. WBD also shifted its emphasis to theatrical releases for tentpole movies like “Black Adam,” so a 45-day theatrical window is almost certainly off the table.

The next DC movie to hit theaters after “Black Adam” is “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which is currently scheduled for March of 2023. It seems unlikely that WBD will try to keep “Black Adam” off streaming for that long, but it will almost certainly be longer than the 59 days that the animated “DC’s League of Super-Pets” got.

“Black Adam” also has a good chance of surpassing the 70-day window that “Elvis” got in theaters. The Baz Luhrmann biopic took in $286 million at the box office, but the strong Thursday preview numbers for “Black Adam” hint that it could surpass that total. If it does, it wouldn’t be shocking to see “Black Adam” remain in theaters for up to 90 days.

That would put “Black Adam” on HBO Max around Jan. 19, which would give WBD ample time to use it to promote the new “Shazam!” movie. That’s our best guess for the film’s HBO Max debut; now we wait to see if WBD CEO David Zaslav upends the apple cart once again.