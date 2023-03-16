Is ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ on HBO Max? When Will Newest DC Film be Available to Stream?

One of the last vestiges of the DCEU is making its way to theaters this weekend. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is headed to theaters on Friday, March 17. If you’re looking to avoid the crowded bars on St. Patrick’s Day, this could be just the ticket for you.

When Billy Batson speaks the name of an ages-old wizard, he is transformed into the World’s Mightiest Mortal—Shazam! Now Batson and his foster siblings, who can also transform into superheroes by saying the magic word, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas. The Daughters have a weapon that could destroy the world, and it’s up to the team to stop them!

The film currently sits at a rating of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics say the film is less focused than the original, but still retains enough silliness and charm to be well worth a trip to cinemas.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’:

The storyline reset for the DC cinematic universe currently underway at Warner Bros. Discovery has left fans of the franchise with plenty of questions. One question many may be asking now is “When will the new ‘Shazam’ movie be available to stream on HBO Max?”

Since there’s been no official announcement from WBD about a possible streaming date, we’ll just have to extrapolate as best we can. WBD’s most recent DC superhero movie was “Black Adam,” which got a theatrical/transactional video-on-demand window of 56 days before moving to streaming.

“Black Adam” was a considerable financial flop for the company, losing between $50 million and $100 million for WBD. The company surely would have liked to keep the film in theaters longer, but there was no financial sense in doing so if it was not making money.

WBD has been a bit all over the map with its streaming releases lately. “The Menu” took 46 days to reach HBO Max after its theatrical debut, and the Oscar-nominated “The Banshees of Inisherin” came to streaming after 53 days. One of the studio’s most recent releases was “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which was released on Feb. 10. That film is now available to rent or purchase on platforms like Prime Video, but it is not yet on HBO Max (though as of the time of this writing, it has only been in theaters 35 days, less than the minimum standard of 45 days).

Given all of that information, it’s likely that WBD will try to keep “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in theaters for at least 70 days. That will allow the studio to get the most profit possible out of its newest DC film, and continue to prep fans for the story reset coming to the DC universe. If that prediction is correct, it will bring the new “Shazam” movie to HBO Max on Friday, May 26.