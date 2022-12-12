 Skip to Content
Is Leading Golden Globe Nominee ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Streaming? Will It Be on HBO Max, Hulu?

David Satin

The 2023 Golden Globe nominations have been announced, and the newest dark comedy from director Martin McDonagh is the major winner so far. “The Banshees of Inisherin” received eight nominations, including one for the coveted Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy award.

McDonagh partnered with actors Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell for the film, bringing the three together for the first time since 2008’s “In Bruges.” The film centers on two friends living a quiet life on a fictional Irish island. When one decides to abruptly end their friendship, the other tries his best to pick up the pieces, but finds moving on is a bit more difficult than he anticipated.

The movie was theatrically released in the United States on Oct. 21.

Check out a Trailer for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

With a 96% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is likely to be a popular name among awards voters going forward. With such buzz surrounding the film, audiences will be glad to know that the film will be available to stream on Tuesday, Dec. 13 on HBO Max, giving it a total theatrical/transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) window of 53 days.

“Amsterdam,” another recent FOX Searchlight film, saw a 60-day theatrical window before it was moved to HBO Max on Dec. 6. Thanks to a complex deal stemming from Disney’s 2019 acquisition of FOX, HBO Max gets exclusive streaming rights to approximately half of 20th Century’s releases, while the other 50% are shared between Disney-owned streaming services once the films finish their theatrical windows.

That deal ends on Dec. 31, 2022, however, meaning “The Banshees of Inisherin” will likely be one of the last FOX Searchlight movies to head to HBO Max to stream. Henceforward, content from that studio will likely head to Hulu, which is a better fit in the U.S. for the more mature themes usually offered by FOX Searchlight films. The movie will arrive on Disney+ in the U.K. and Ireland on Dec. 21, when users will be able to find it under the Star content hub.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is entering the For Your Consideration viewing window in the U.S., and awards season is just kicking off. HBO Max hopes its decision to move the film to streaming now will help build buzz around the film as the Golden Globe awards ceremony nears on Jan. 10. It’s possible the movie could also see a theatrical re-release around Oscars time to renew its hype, but until then audiences will be able to watch it from the comfort of their own homes via HBO Max.

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

