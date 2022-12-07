LAST CHANCE: Get Hulu & Disney+ (No Ads) for $10.98 per Month

For most people, the most compelling bundle in streaming is the ability to get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month. With The Disney Bundle, you are saving 48% over the monthly rates of the three services separately.

But, if you just want Hulu (Ads) and Disney+ (No Ads), there is a way to get them both for just $10.98 per month (75% off), but today is the last day you can get it. In fact, this bundle will be less than the cost of Disney+ (No Ads) alone as it will increase its price to $10.99 per month starting tomorrow, Dec. 8.

If you sign-up today, you can keep the $2.99 per month Disney+ (No Ads) add-on to Hulu,so long as you remain subscribed. Starting tomorrow, Disney will offer a $1.99 per month Disney+ add-on, but it includes Disney+ with Ads.

How to Get Hulu + Disney+ For $10.98

Click here to get a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

Select the Hulu with Limited Commercials Plan.

Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $7.99 per month.

Then, follow instructions below to add Disney+ for just $2.99 monthly ($10.98 per month total).

How to Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99/mo.

So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 per month? It’s simple.

Go to Your Profile in top right.

Click “Account.”

Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column.

Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section.

Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ App.

Who’s Eligible For Disney+ $2.99/mo. Deal?

To be eligible, you need to be billed through Hulu, including those on Black Friday, Streaming Day, or Student subscriptions. Customers are eligible if they do not already subscribe to Disney+ or ESPN+.

With the deal, you will get access to Hulu with limited commercials and can add Disney+ (No Ads) for just an additional $2.99 per month. Even after the price hike tomorrow, you will still get to keep the add-on at the current pricing.

Official Disney Bundle w/ Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+

If you prefer to pay monthly, you can always take advantage of the official Disney Bundle which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month. Those who subscribe by Dec. 8 will be the only ones who can keep this bundle with Disney+ (No Ads).