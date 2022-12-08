Meet the New Hulu + Live TV Bundle: The Best Ways to Combine and Save

The year of price changes at Disney-owned streaming services is now complete. Thanks to the launch of the Disney+’s new ad-supported subscription tier — Disney+ Basic — on Thursday, the pricing ecosystem of Disney-owned streamers has seen a major overhaul.

Users can still bundle the three Disney streaming services — Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+— together for one reduced subscription price, but what about users of the live TV streaming service Hulu + Live TV?

The good news is that, although prices have changed, users of Hulu + Live TV can still bundle services together to save money. Check below to get all the details about price changes for Hulu+ Live TV plans, and what features are available with each bundle.

Price: $69.99 per month (normally $94.96)

This bundle gives users access to more than 70 live TV channels, including 33 of the top 35 cable networks, and 17 of the top 27 sports channels. It also grants access to the streaming libraries of Disney+ and Hulu, both ad-supported. Finally, this bundle provides an extra helping of live sports, as it includes a subscription to ESPN+.

This bundle represents a savings of 27% over purchasing separate subscriptions to each service; better still from a value perspective, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV alone is $68.99 per month. That means that by signing up for this bundle, customers will get the on-demand content catalogs of Disney+ and Hulu, along with ESPN+ for just $1 per month. The plan also offers Unlimited DVR, so users can record as much live TV as they want and watch it on demand.

Price: $82.99 per month (normally $104.96)

If you want a deal with as few ads as possible, this is the bundle for you. It offers ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu, alongside Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+, both of which will still include ads because of the primarily live content that they offer.

Utilizing this bundle offers customers a savings of 21%. It also offers users the ability to download shows from Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand library to watch them offline, a feature not available to users of Disney+ Basic or Hulu with ads.

Can You Still Get a Bundle of Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ w/ no Ads, Hulu w/ Ads and ESPN+?

Not at this time. Before Dec. 8, customers could sign up for a bundle that included Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ with no ads, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ for $69.99 per month. Users who were subscribed to this deal before Dec. 8 will still be able to use it, at a price of $74.99 per month. However, new customers will not have the option to sign up for this tier of the bundle.

How Can You Sign Up For a Disney Bundle Without Hulu + Live TV?

Disney also offers three bundle tiers at various price points that do not include Hulu + Live TV. Those bundles are: the Duo Basic Bundle, which offers Disney+ Basic and Hulu with ads for $9.99 per month; the Trio Basic Bundle, which offers those two services plus ESPN+ for $12.99 per month; and the Trio Premium Bundle, which offers ESPN+ in addition to ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu for $19.99 per month. To learn more about these bundles, click here.