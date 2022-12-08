Meet the New Hulu + Live TV Bundle: The Best Ways to Combine and Save
The year of price changes at Disney-owned streaming services is now complete. Thanks to the launch of the Disney+’s new ad-supported subscription tier — Disney+ Basic — on Thursday, the pricing ecosystem of Disney-owned streamers has seen a major overhaul.
Users can still bundle the three Disney streaming services — Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+— together for one reduced subscription price, but what about users of the live TV streaming service Hulu + Live TV?
The good news is that, although prices have changed, users of Hulu + Live TV can still bundle services together to save money. Check below to get all the details about price changes for Hulu+ Live TV plans, and what features are available with each bundle.
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ Basic, Hulu w/Ads, ESPN+
Price: $69.99 per month (normally $94.96)
This bundle gives users access to more than 70 live TV channels, including 33 of the top 35 cable networks, and 17 of the top 27 sports channels. It also grants access to the streaming libraries of Disney+ and Hulu, both ad-supported. Finally, this bundle provides an extra helping of live sports, as it includes a subscription to ESPN+.
This bundle represents a savings of 27% over purchasing separate subscriptions to each service; better still from a value perspective, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV alone is $68.99 per month. That means that by signing up for this bundle, customers will get the on-demand content catalogs of Disney+ and Hulu, along with ESPN+ for just $1 per month. The plan also offers Unlimited DVR, so users can record as much live TV as they want and watch it on demand.
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ w/no Ads, Hulu w/ no Ads, ESPN+
Price: $82.99 per month (normally $104.96)
If you want a deal with as few ads as possible, this is the bundle for you. It offers ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu, alongside Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+, both of which will still include ads because of the primarily live content that they offer.
Utilizing this bundle offers customers a savings of 21%. It also offers users the ability to download shows from Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand library to watch them offline, a feature not available to users of Disney+ Basic or Hulu with ads.
Can You Still Get a Bundle of Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ w/ no Ads, Hulu w/ Ads and ESPN+?
Not at this time. Before Dec. 8, customers could sign up for a bundle that included Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ with no ads, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ for $69.99 per month. Users who were subscribed to this deal before Dec. 8 will still be able to use it, at a price of $74.99 per month. However, new customers will not have the option to sign up for this tier of the bundle.
How Can You Sign Up For a Disney Bundle Without Hulu + Live TV?
Disney also offers three bundle tiers at various price points that do not include Hulu + Live TV. Those bundles are: the Duo Basic Bundle, which offers Disney+ Basic and Hulu with ads for $9.99 per month; the Trio Basic Bundle, which offers those two services plus ESPN+ for $12.99 per month; and the Trio Premium Bundle, which offers ESPN+ in addition to ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu for $19.99 per month. To learn more about these bundles, click here.
-
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $69.99/month. Hulu + Live TV base plan includes local channels, 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).Sign Up
-
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up
-
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.