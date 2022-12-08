Meet the New Disney Bundle: Comparing Three Disney Bundle Plans

The ad-supported Disney+ subscription plan — called “Disney+ Basic” — has finally arrived. Customers can now sign up for Disney+ Basic for $7.99 per month, or $10.99 per month for the ad-free Disney+ experience.

The price increase at Disney+ is the final step in a series of rate hikes across each service that the company owns. Hulu saw its subscription costs increase earlier this fall, while ESPN+’s monthly fee went up in August.

The good news is, the Disney Bundle is still available and it helps save customers money by signing up for multiple services. However, the bundle has received a bit of a face-lift because of the recent price changes at all of the Disney-owned streamers this year. Customers can still save up to 48% with the Disney Bundle, so it is absolutely worth a subscription if you enjoy Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Check below to get all the details on each of the three available tiers of the Disney Bundle — including one with just Disney+ and Hulu, for all the non-sports fans out there.

Duo Basic

Price: $9.99 (normally $14.98)

The first tier of the Disney Bundle is the Duo Basic bundle. This tier offers Disney+ Basic (a $7.99 per month value) and Hulu with ads (a $6.99 per month value) for $9.99 per month, a savings of 33% over purchasing individual subscriptions to those services.

With this plan, you will get the entire Disney movie library, original series from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, and blockbuster movies from Disney+, plus original series and all of the cable and linear series that stream on-demand with Hulu.

Trio Basic

Price: $12.99 per month (normally $24.97)

This is essentially the original Disney Bundle, with one small change: it offers Disney+ Basic instead of Disney+ without ads, as the bundle used to feature. The good news is that thanks to that change, this iteration is $1 per month cheaper than the original. It’s the best deal of the three bundles, as it offers Disney+ Basic and Hulu with ads, and essentially throws in ESPN+ (a $9.99 per month value) for free, for a total savings of 48%.

Users of this plan will get the entire content libraries of Hulu and Disney+, in addition to 75+ exclusive NHL games, 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, college football and basketball, and more live sports and original shows with ESPN+.

Trio Premium

Price: $19.99 per month (normally $35.97)

This plan is the only member of the Disney Bundle trio that is essentially unchanged, despite the price increase to ad-free Disney+. It offers Hulu with no ads (a $14.99 per month value), Disney+ with no ads (a $10.99 per month value), and ESPN+, which does not offer an ad-free tier because so much of its content is live sports. This tier offers users a savings of 45% over the individual subscription price.

This tier offers users a feature that no other Disney Bundle user can access, the ability to download shows and movies for offline viewing on Disney+ and Hulu.

Can You Still Purchase Disney+ as a Hulu Add-On for $2.99?

Alas, no. Hulu customers used to be able to purchase a subscription to Disney+ as an add-on through their Hulu accounts for $2.99 per month. This mini bundle was extremely cost-effective, and users who previously purchased such a subscription will still have access to the ad-free tier of Disney+ at the same price. However, new customers will not be able to purchase Disney+ as an add-on through Hulu.

The good news is that the new Duo Basic is nearly the same deal: access to Hulu with ads and Disney+ Basic for $9.99, the same price as the mini bundle used to offer. The key difference is that the mini-bundle offered Disney+ with no ads, whereas the Duo Basic bundle features Disney+ with ads.

Can You Still Purchase a Disney Bundle with Ad-Free Disney+ and Hulu With Ads?

No, Disney does not allow new customers to mix and match this way. Existing customers signed up to this bundle will see their price increase from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month, but new Disney Bundle subscribers will not have access to this option.