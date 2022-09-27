NBA Launches New App with Free Access to Pre- and Post-Game Coverage, Crunchtime Whip-Around Show

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the launch of its reimagined global NBA App, billed as an all-in-one destination for NBA fans of every team. With entirely new personalization features, the NBA App will provide wall-to-wall content from every NBA game and feature social-style vertical video, unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to players and teams, new and existing shows and series, and access to the NBA vault for free.

The league’s direct-to-consumer subscription offerings — NBA League Pass and NBA TV — will be integrated into the new NBA App, giving fans the ability to watch live games and highlights and check scores, statistics, and standings, all in one place. For NBA League Pass subscribers, the live streams will feature higher video quality, lower streaming latency, and a seamless user experience for consuming live NBA content.

To celebrate the launch of the new app, the NBA is offering a special deal on League Pass. The standard package is now available for $14.99 per month ($99.99 for the full season) and the premium package for $19.99 per month ($129.99 for the full season). Subscribers will automatically receive the NBA TV direct-to-consumer offering as part of the new bundle.

“Launching our new NBA App and digital platform is a major milestone as we continue to build and strengthen our direct-to-consumer offerings,” said Chris Benyarko, NBA Executive Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer. “We are thrilled to deliver a reimagined product that will enhance and personalize the way NBA fans engage with the league on a daily basis.”

Highlights on the new NBA App include:

Live NBA League Pass Programming – In addition to 24/7 NBA TV programming and out-of-market live games, NBA League Pass subscribers will have access to expanded options for personalized viewing experiences through a wide variety of alternate streams, including additional camera angles, betting-focused streams, influencer-led and analytics-driven options, and in-language feeds with commentary in three languages (Spanish, Portuguese and Korean). “NBA HooperVision” returns for its second season with former NBA players and hosts Nate Robinson and Quentin Richardson.

Gameday Experience – Fans will be immersed in game-day content all day long and, for the first time, get live access to streams of all pregame and postgame NBA press conferences and media days from every major event. In addition, NBA ID members will have access to teams’ pregame shows for NBA League Pass games.

Lifestyle – Social-style content series looking at the lifestyle, culture, fashion, music, and more around the game and off the court, including NBA Kicks, NBA Fits, Jersey Drop, Ride Along, Celebrity Row, and NBA Ink, among others.

“CrunchTime” – A free weekly whiparound show taking fans live to crucial moments of each game and providing real-time updates and analysis, produced by NBA TV and hosted by Jared Greenberg.

“NBA Betstream” – A weekly stream produced by NBA TV with betting expert Tim Doyle and a selection of top contributors to provide the latest betting information during live game coverage.

The app will also feature exclusive original programming, including:

“Gold Blooded” – A new seven-episode docuseries telling the story of the Golden State Warriors’ journey to the 2022 NBA championship. Narrated by Andre Iguodala, the series features never-before-seen footage and new interviews with team executives and players, including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The first episode is available on the NBA App today.

“Pass the Rock” – Fans will get an exclusive look at the league’s next generation of stars and their lives on and off the court throughout the 2022-23 season. The multi-part series is slated to begin in late November.

“NBA Real Training Camp” with the Philadelphia Sixers and Dallas Mavericks – A special all-access show produced by NBA TV during the opening week of the season providing exclusive look-ins at the teams’ practices and interviews with players, coaches, and front office personnel.

The new NBA App will also feature archived game replays, including 500 of the best classic games in NBA history. Every NBA Finals game since 2000 will also be available, with more Finals and popular games being released throughout the season.

The NBA App also includes a sleek new design and a first-of-its-kind “For You” experience, with content recommendations based on fan preferences and personalization powered by Microsoft Azure and Azure AI. Within the app’s “For You” page, fans can tap into a social-like vertical video experience – with vertical scrolling – that features real-time highlights of all NBA games in progress.