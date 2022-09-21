NBA League Pass Officially Launches New Pricing, Starting at $89.99 for 2022-23 Season

After dropping the price of NBA League Pass to just $50 mid-season, the league’s out-of-market service is lowering the price for good. Fans can now sign-up for the 2022-23 edition of the service, which like before has three plans, but they are all half the price of previous years and now include NBA TV.

NBA League Pass Plans

Team Pass: $89.99 for the season ($13.99 per month)

$89.99 for the season ($13.99 per month) League Pass: $99.99 for the season ($14.99 per month)

$99.99 for the season ($14.99 per month) League Pass Premium: $129.99 for the season ($19.99 per month)

The out-of-market package allows fans to watch games not available nationally or in their respective region and has become a lifeline for hoops fans who live away from their favorite teams or just can’t get enough of the Association’s action.

What’s The Difference Between Team Pass, League Pass, and League Pass Premium?

While all three plans are designed to watch out-of-market games, there are some differences. Team Pass includes just out-of-market games of a single team of your choice. Both League Pass and League Pass Premium include out-of-market games of all teams throughout the league.

League Pass Premium comes with additional benefits like the ability to watch games without ads and stream on two devices at the same time. Both Team Pass and League Pass only allow a single streamer at a time.

All three plans include 24/7 viewing of NBA TV, along with on-demand access to classic games and original shows.

What Other Features Does NBA League Pass Have?

All NBA League Pass plans allow fans to choose a game’s home or away feed and include in-stream advanced stats. They also include live-viewing experiences that allow fans to choose different language options and camera angles.

After every game, the service provides access to full-length and 10-minute condensed replays. For games that are blacked out in certain regions, fans are able to watch on-demand access three days after the live broadcast.

How Does NBA League Pass Compare to Other Sports Streaming Services?

Dropping the price midseason last year seemed to be the catalyst for the new pricing. NBA League Pass saw a 30% increase in subscriptions last season, and is now more in line with other streaming services. ESPN+, which carries the NHL out-of-market package, comes in at $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually.

Major League Baseball’s League Pass equivalent MLB.TV comes with a $24.99 per month price tag, but regularly lowers the price throughout the season.

This summer, the NFL launched its own streaming service exclusively for mobile devices called NFL+. While it only includes local and nationally televised games on mobile, it only costs $5 per month. NFL Sunday Ticket Online is much more expensive, starting at roughly $75 per month throughout the season.

By dramatically reducing its price for the upcoming season, NBA League Pass is keeping itself competitive in an increasingly crowded streaming sports market.