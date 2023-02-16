NBA Partnering With Cosm to Offer Immersive ‘Shared Reality’ Games in 8K

Global technology firm Cosm may have only broken ground on its first venues in the last few months, but when they’re ready for fans, they’ll already have some live sports events from one of the biggest sports leagues in the United States.

The NBA has announced a new deal with Cosm to offer select games from NBA League Pass via the large-scale LED dome systems that future Cosm venues will house. The domed LED system seamlessly bridges the virtual and physical worlds, immersing fans in a “Shared Reality” game experience that will help them feel like they are actually at the stadium watching the game.

An important part of this technology is the ability to broadcast games with the most realistic picture possible. Therefore, the games streamed in Cosm venues will be in 8K, which is the highest screen resolution available currently. Streaming in 8K doubles the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution of ultra-high-definition 4K.

“We are excited to bring NBA games to Cosm’s innovative venues and further our common goal of enhancing the fan experience,” said NBA executive Teddy Kaplan. “Cosm’s Shared Reality technology offers a new and exciting way to bring fans together in person and closer to the game.”

The agreement makes the NBA the first professional sports league to partner with Cosm. Cosm recently broke ground at its first venue in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome, and announced its second venue in Dallas at Grandscape, with plans to expand to additional locations in key markets. It’s unclear when exactly NBA games will start streaming at Cosm venues, mainly because they haven’t been built yet.

“This is one of the most transformational deals to hit the sports industry in quite some time,” said Jeb Terry, President & CEO at Cosm. “Our team has created an entirely new experience, driven by industry-leading technology, to give fans a new way to watch the game. We have an incredible opportunity to work with a partner as innovative as the NBA, to combine our collective know-how, and to rewrite the playbook on how leagues, broadcasters, and brands can bring fans closer to the action than ever before. The promise of Cosm is to give you the best seat in the house, no matter where that house is. It is the best of at-home and in-arena experience as one, and we’re thrilled to deliver on that promise with the NBA.”

Outside of this new deal with Cosm, the NBA has done quite a bit to improve the user experience on League Pass recently, including other enhanced reality opportunities. The league recently expanded its partnership with Meta to stream more League Pass games to virtual reality headsets, giving users the ability to slip one on and feel like they’re watching a game from courtside seats.

NBA League Pass users can now also inject more Bill Walton into their viewing experience. The larger-than-life Hall of Famer now hosts his own alternate broadcast of select League Pass games, appropriately titled “Throw It Down with Bill Walton.”