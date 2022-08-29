Netflix Anime Library Expands Internationally with Expanded Nippon TV Partnership

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services for fans of Japanese animation, and the streaming service is leaning into that reputation. On Monday, Netflix announced a non-exclusive deal with Nippon TV to distribute 13 of its most popular anime titles, according to Deadline.

The deal will make some series more widely available than others. For example, “Hunter X Hunter” will see its first 38 episodes added to the platform in 104 countries and territories on Sept. 1, including Spain, Italy, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and more. Other series will see wider distribution as well. “Ouran High School Host Club” will be made available in 190 countries on the same day.

The other series included in the new deal are “Death Note,” “Death Note: Relight 1,” and “Death Note: Relight 02” (in 14 markets); “From Me To You,” “From Me To You 2nd Season,” “Berserk,” “Parasyte – The Maxim,” “Nana,” “Hajime No Ippo: The Fighting!,” and “Monster.” Most of these series are already available to Netflix subscribers in the U.S. The newly announced deal will greatly expand Netflix’s anime reach around the globe.

For domestic subscribers, Netflix has a number of high-quality original anime titles, such as “Little Witch Academia,” “Devilman Crybaby,” “Blood of Zeus,” and Beastars.”

Anime has been — and will likely continue to be — a big draw for Netflix. In 2021, more than half of Netflix's global subscribers used the streaming service to watch anime. Roughly 65% of Netflix’s customers reside in the U.S. or Canada, so it’s not just Japanese subscribers who are tuning in.

“Interest in anime has grown worldwide, and more than half of our members globally tuned into it last year,” Netflix’s Anime Creative Director Kohei Obara said. “From diversifying our slate to bringing back fan favorites, we want to continue growing our members’ discovery and love for anime, both in Japan and around the world with this next chapter of anime on Netflix.”

The expansion in anime distribution is just one facet that Netflix is counting on to help it expand its subscriber base. The streamer expects to launch an ad-supported tier in early 2023, which it hopes will bring anime fans to the platform for years to come.