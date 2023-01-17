Netflix Announces Slate of 34 New Korean Shows, Movies Coming in 2023

South Korea’s presence in the Netflix content library is about to expand. The world’s largest streaming service has announced a new slate of 34 movies and TV shows originating from South Korea coming in 2023.

New series coming to Netflix range from “Gyeongseong Creature,” a period thriller series about hunting monsters, to unscripted reality shows like “Siren: Survive the Island” and documentary films like “Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film.”

“We are very excited [about] the variety of the titles that we’re sharing with our members,” Netflix VP of Korean content Don Kang said. “There’s truly a series, a film or an unscripted show for everyone, and we look forward to our Korean shows connecting to fans both overseas and at home.”

The past year has seen Korean movies and unscripted shows becoming increasingly popular with global audiences. Action thriller “Carter” was one of the top-10 most-watched non-English films on Netflix last year, while dating reality show “Single’s Inferno” is currently sitting in the service’s global Non-English top 10.

Korean content has seen a marked upswing in popularity on Netflix, especially in the past year. South Korea was the second-most-popular source of content on the platform in 2022, as its shows spent more time on Netflix’s global top-10 lists than any countries other than the United States.

The surge in popularity is accounted for by the fact that over 60% of Netflix’s global users watched at least one Korean series or movie in 2022. Given the new slate of titles from South Korea that Netflix is about to unveil to the world, that number is likely set to rise even higher.

The high demand for content from South Korea highlights the truly global footprint that Netflix has amassed. Overall, less than 50% of Netflix's current content library is made in America, and there’s no telling which country will produce the next worldwide mega-hit.

Check out a list of all 34 movies and series coming to Netflix in 2023!

Series

“Behind Your Touch” (working title)

“Black Knight”

“Bloodhounds”

“Celebrity”

“Crash Course in Romance”

“Daily Dose of Sunshine”

“Destined with You”

“Doona!”

“D.P.,” Season 2

“Goodbye Earth”

“The Glory,” Part 2

“The Good Bad Mother”

“Gyeongseong Creature”

“King the Land”

“Love to Hate You”

“Mask Girl”

“Queenmaker”

“See You In My 19th Life”

“Song of the Bandits”

“Sweet Home,” Season 2

“A Time Called You”

Films “Ballerina”

“Believer” 2

“JUNG_E”

“Kill Boksoon”

“The Match”

“Unlocked” Unscripted Series “19/20” (“Nineteen to Twenty”)

“The Devil’s Plan”

“Physical: 100”

“Siren: Survive the Island”

“Zombieverse” Documentaries “In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal”

“Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film” (working title)