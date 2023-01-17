 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

Netflix Announces Slate of 34 New Korean Shows, Movies Coming in 2023

David Satin

South Korea’s presence in the Netflix content library is about to expand. The world’s largest streaming service has announced a new slate of 34 movies and TV shows originating from South Korea coming in 2023.

New series coming to Netflix range from “Gyeongseong Creature,” a period thriller series about hunting monsters, to unscripted reality shows like “Siren: Survive the Island” and documentary films like “Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film.”

“We are very excited [about] the variety of the titles that we’re sharing with our members,” Netflix VP of Korean content Don Kang said. “There’s truly a series, a film or an unscripted show for everyone, and we look forward to our Korean shows connecting to fans both overseas and at home.”

The past year has seen Korean movies and unscripted shows becoming increasingly popular with global audiences. Action thriller “Carter” was one of the top-10 most-watched non-English films on Netflix last year, while dating reality show “Single’s Inferno” is currently sitting in the service’s global Non-English top 10.

Korean content has seen a marked upswing in popularity on Netflix, especially in the past year. South Korea was the second-most-popular source of content on the platform in 2022, as its shows spent more time on Netflix’s global top-10 lists than any countries other than the United States.

The surge in popularity is accounted for by the fact that over 60% of Netflix’s global users watched at least one Korean series or movie in 2022. Given the new slate of titles from South Korea that Netflix is about to unveil to the world, that number is likely set to rise even higher.

The high demand for content from South Korea highlights the truly global footprint that Netflix has amassed. Overall, less than 50% of Netflix's current content library is made in America, and there’s no telling which country will produce the next worldwide mega-hit.

Check out a list of all 34 movies and series coming to Netflix in 2023!

Series

  • “Behind Your Touch” (working title)
  • “Black Knight”
  • “Bloodhounds”
  • “Celebrity”
  • “Crash Course in Romance”
  • “Daily Dose of Sunshine”
  • “Destined with You”
  • “Doona!”
  • “D.P.,” Season 2 
  • “Goodbye Earth”
  • “The Glory,” Part 2
  • “The Good Bad Mother”
  • “Gyeongseong Creature”
  • “King the Land”
  • “Love to Hate You”
  • “Mask Girl”
  • “Queenmaker”
  • “See You In My 19th Life”
  • “Song of the Bandits”
  • “Sweet Home,” Season 2 
  • “A Time Called You”

Films

  • “Ballerina”
  • “Believer” 2
  • “JUNG_E”
  • “Kill Boksoon”
  • “The Match”
  • “Unlocked”

Unscripted Series

  • “19/20” (“Nineteen to Twenty”)
  • “The Devil’s Plan”
  • “Physical: 100”
  • “Siren: Survive the Island”
  • “Zombieverse”

Documentaries

  • “In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal”
  • “Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film” (working title)
Sign Up
netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers four plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic with Ads” ($6.99) plan, on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

Sign Up
$6.99+ / month
netflix.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.