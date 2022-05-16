Netflix Reportedly Considering Live Streaming; Are Sports on the Horizon?

Following major shifts to its foundational principles, including adding an ad-supported tier and cracking down on password sharing, Netflix is now reportedly another major change: Introducing live content.

According to Deadline, the firm is working on live features for its slew of stand-up comedy specials and unscripted shows. Full details are unclear, but the report speculates that Netflix could incorporate live voting for competition shows as well as live reunions for reality hits such as “Selling Sunset.”

Sources for Deadline indicate that live streaming capabilities are still in an early stage of development at Netflix and that there’s no fixed schedule for release at this time.

Beyond reality TV and stand-up, the other obvious use case for live streaming is sports — something that Netflix has long shied away from. Last month, the streamer’s executives said that they had no plans to get into live sports and were focusing on mobile gaming instead. So while there’s no sign the company plans to encroach on ESPN’s territory in the short term, developing live capabilities would certainly open those doors.

In an interview last summer, Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings noted that, a few years ago, the company skipped over a bid for Formula 1 Racing broadcast rights. Hastings suggested that, when the option comes up again, the firm “would think about” throwing its hat in the ring, especially given the success of the streamer’s docuseries “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.”

Of course, while Hastings is circling the prospect of live-streamed sports, it’s far from a ringing endorsement. Indeed, it might be that Netflix toys with some live features, but never goes as far as say, real-time news coverage.

After all, while the service has some history of playing with its format (a la the Choose Your Own Adventure styling of “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”), it’s primarily still the place for binge-watching “Squid Game” or catching up with “The Great British Bake Off.”

Still, whatever format Netflix’s live offerings do eventually take, it’ll be interesting to see if they can become a factor in keeping viewers engaged, or simply another footnote in its history of experimentation.