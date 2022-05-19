Netflix to Expand Audio Description, Subtitle Accessibility Features

In honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Netflix has announced an expansion of multiple accessibility features as well as the service’s first-ever collection of films and series focused on telling stories featuring actors and characters living with disabilities.

In a blog post on Thursday, Netflix’s director of product accessibility Heather Dowdy revealed that beginning in May and continuing into next year, the service will be expanding its audio descriptions (AD) and subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing (SDH).

Not only will these features be rolled out to more of the streamer’s expansive library, but they will also be made available on content from more than 20 languages including Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and French.

“For decades, your access to entertainment was determined by where you lived and what language you spoke,” Dowdy wrote, “meaning that until recently people who needed AD or SDH could only enjoy a story if it was made in their local language. By increasing our SDH and AD language availability to over 20 languages, we hope to give all of our members the ability to see their lives reflected on screen, no matter where you’re from, what language you speak, or what abilities you have.”

The streaming giant also announced that it will be introducing new badges on web and iOS for customers to more easily determine if a series or movie includes AD and SDH support.

Additionally, Netflix is launching a new Celebrating Disability with Dimension collection of over 50 shows and films that feature “characters or stories about people living with disabilities.”

The collection features “Love on the Spectrum,” “Atypical,” “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas,” “Deaf U,” and more.