Netflix Will Go Live for ‘Love is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion; Streaming Service’s Second-Ever Live Event

Netflix must have seen some pretty good numbers for its first-ever livestreamed event, the stand-up comedy special “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” because the service is doubling down on its live content offerings.

The world’s largest streaming platform has announced it will host a reunion special for the fourth season of its popular reality dating show “Love is Blind.” Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return to oversee the event, which will bring back the whole cast to relive all the most memorable and heartfelt moments of the season. The special will take place Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The special will not only reunite the cast of Season 4 of “Love is Blind,” but it will also allow audiences to ask questions that might be read live during the stream. To submit a question, tweet, or comment on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE. Then head over to Netflix and vote on which questions will be asked during the special.

A “Watch Live” red play button will be available at 7:50 p.m. ET on April 16 on Netflix so members can join a waiting room before the official start of the reunion. “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” will begin promptly at 8 p.m. ET, but fans can join whenever they like and start the special over. Viewers can also pause, rewind or jump back to live at any time, and the event will also be available on-demand after the conclusion of the livestream.

The “Love is Blind: The Live Reunion” special will take place just days after the season finale is released. The last time we checked in on the Seattle-based crew, it was just 10 days until they tied the knot. Some are feeling the love, while others are left with a cold shoulder. With Irina in the rearview, Zack and Bliss finally get engaged. Micah and Paul attempt to blend their friends and families with slightly disappointing results, while Tiffany and Brett settle into their future home (and his shoe closet) nicely.

As for Kwame and Chelsea, they still haven’t made a decision about where they’ll start their life as husband and wife. And then there’s Marshall and Jackie, who have never been on shakier ground after she asks him to “boss up” in and out of the bedroom. Of course, drama inevitably lies ahead — the entire pod squad reunites for Chelsea’s birthday bash, igniting old flames and new tensions. But who will decide to walk down the aisle together, and which couples will go their separate ways for good?

Netflix has held reunion specials for “Love is Blind” before, but this is the first time such an event has ever been streamed live on the service. The service’s first live event of any kind was “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” which climbed into the top 10 of all TV shows aired during its release week. That has paved the way for more live events on Netflix, and “Love is Blind: The Live Reunion” will certainly not be the last.