New Original WWE Docuseries ‘WWE: Recruits’ Hosted by John Cena Coming to Roku Channel

Do you have what it takes to become the next WWE superstar? That’s the question asked by “WWE: Recruits,” the new original docuseries coming to The Roku Channel. There’s no word on when the show will be released as of yet, but it is currently filming its first season.

The eight-part docuseries invites audiences to experience the grueling training, personal triumphs, and life-changing moments of talented young men and women who are trying to make their dreams of becoming professional wrestlers a reality. From an initial group of thousands of candidates, an elite group will emerge to pursue a true opportunity of a lifetime.

Longtime WWE star John Cena will produce the series, and make appearances on camera. Other wrestling legends and current WWE superstars who will appear include Paul “TRIPLE H” Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Ettore “Big E” Ewan, Bianca Belaire, Ric Flair, and more. The series will be less of a reality-style competition show, and more of a behind-the-scenes look at the process, akin to WWE’s old series “Tough Enough” and the NFL’s “Hard Knocks” on HBO Max.

“Millions around the world watch and dream of it, but only a handful of extraordinary individuals can become a WWE Superstar,” Cena said. “I am so excited to bring ‘WWE: Recruits’ to The Roku Channel and look forward to giving viewers an exclusive all-access perspective on how the WWE turns the dreams of talented young people into a reality.”

The announcement is another demonstration that Roku is serious about building its collection of original programming. The company recently struck an accord with pocket.watch which will bring five new kids titles exclusively to The Roku Channel, and the service is committed to bringing new and distinct programming to its users in as many genres as possible.

“Roku Original series ‘WWE: Recruits’ not only unpacks how the WWE transforms unknown athletes into world-renowned stars, but also invites audiences into the lives of an unforgettable group of young people chasing their ultimate dream,” said Sean Boyle, Head of Adventure and Exploration Programming, Roku Originals. “We could not be more excited to work with the icon himself, John Cena, as our executive producer and our outstanding partners, the WWE and A. Smith & Co Productions, to share the untold story of this high-stakes world.”

The offering of a WWE-themed show could be a ratings bonanza for The Roku Channel. WWE live shows are big audience-drivers so far in 2023, as last weekend’s WrestleMania 39 saw a 29% jump in viewers over 2022’s show. January’s Royal Rumble event saw a52% year-over-year increase in viewers, and if the new on-demand docuseries from The Roku Channel can duplicate even a fraction of that success, it will be a worthwhile investment.

This partnership likely does not indicate The Roku Channel is a good candidate for the WWE’s streaming rights when they become available in 2026. WWE announced this week it had been purchased by Endeavor Group, which also owns the popular mixed martial arts promotion UFC. Those two combat sports companies might seek a unified streaming deal in the next few years, but Roku’s advertising-dependent revenue model and the high cost of pursuing the rights make it highly unlikely that WWE and UFC will end up on The Roku Channel.