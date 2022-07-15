NFL Sunday Ticket 2022 Streaming Plans Announced; Student, Recent Grad Plans Return

For what will be the final year of NFL Sunday Ticket Online from DIRECTV, the streaming version of the out-of-market package is returning without many changes from past years. Streaming NFL Sunday Ticket Online during the 2022 season will still be expensive and there are certain restrictions as to who can sign-up for the NFL Sunday Ticket streaming package.

NFLSundayTicket.TV 2022 Pricing

To Go: $73.49 per month or $293.96 per season

$73.49 per month or $293.96 per season Max: $99.99 per month or $395.99 per season

$99.99 per month or $395.99 per season Student: $120 per season

$120 per season Recent Grad: $199.99 per season

However, if you can get DirecTV satellite, new subscribers can get NFL Sunday Ticket for free.

To stream NFL Sunday Ticket, as in years past, customers will need to live in a dorm or apartment without the ability to install a DirecTV satellite. As of right now, there doesn’t look like there will be an exception for DIRECTV STREAM streamers as there was a few seasons ago. In 2018, DIRECTV NOW (which is now DIRECTV SREAM) subscribers were eligible to subscribe to the package in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Hartford, or Louisville.

And unless you’re a student, who can get the service for just $120 a year (which went up $20 last season), the cheapest option is almost $300 ($73.49 per month during the season) — and nearly $400 ($99 per month) if you also want the [NFL Red Zone] and Fantasy Zone channels as well. When you subscribe, you can also add NFL Game Pass for just $49.99 (normally $100), which adds radio broadcasts and replays of every game including 45 minute condensed telecasts. They also provide additional feeds like “All-22” angles and Coaches Film.

DirecTV is keeping one welcome addition for its last season with the package, in that you don’t need to be a current student to get NFL Sunday Ticket at the discounted student pricing. The company’s recent graduate plan allows those that have graduated in the last 18 months to still access the service for $100 off the normal price. That means that the To Go option is just for $200, while the Max version is $300.

There has been a lot of speculation about what's next for NFL Sunday Ticket after the NFL’s deal with DirecTV expires following this season.

Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC that he believed that Sunday Ticket would likely land on a streaming service in 2023, and that the bidding would be resolved before the start of the season this fall.

As of right now, it sounds like it will come down to Apple or Amazon to carry the streaming portion of NFL Sunday Ticket season. While it doesn’t sound like it will be much cheaper, it will be more accessible, as anyone will be able to sign-up for the service without adding on a satellite TV subscription.