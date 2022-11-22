Paramount+ Black Friday Deal: Get Full Year of Paramount+ for Just $24.99, Bundle with Showtime for Just $59.99 for Entire Year (50% Off)

If you want to watch live NFL or college football, Champions League, “Tulsa King,” or Top Gun: Maverick, you won’t want to miss this deal.

New Paramount+ customers can now get 50% off an annual plan for Black Friday 2022. That means you can get the streamer’s Essential Plan for just $24.99 or their Premium Plan for just $49.99.

But, since you can now bundle Showtime with Paramount+, you can add the premium cable channel for just $35 more. That means that you can get Paramount+ and Showtime for just $59.99 for an entire year, which averages out to just $4.99 per month. You can also get the Paramount+ Premium Plan for just $74.99 ($6.25 a month).

With this special deal, you can re-watch “Top Gun” or stream “Top Gun: Maverick” when it is released on Dec. 22. You can also catch recently released films like “The Lost City,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Jackass Forever,” or “South Park: The Streaming Wars.” If you already wrapped up “Yellowstone,” you can now stream the western’s prequel series “1883,” which is only available on Paramount+.

With Paramount+ you can watch:

Your NFL on CBS games all season long.

The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week.”

Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game.

Your local CBS affiliate (with Premium Plan, which is included in this offer).

They also have popular movies “House of Gucci,” or family favorites “Clifford The Big Red Dog” and “Paw Patrol: The Movie” – all of which are available on Paramount+, so you can stream them from your couch.

The streaming service includes TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, and Smithsonian Channel, as well as Paramount+ original series like “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

The service also recently added 1,000 new movies including “Candyman,” “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Grease,” “A Quiet Place: Part II,” “Orphan: First Kill,” and more.

The Paramount+ ad-free tier includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer.

One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s constantly getting additional content; the service will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies.

You’ll also be able to binge original series like “Star Trek: Picard,” “SEAL Team,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Evil,” “The Good Fight,” and more. You can see a full list of original series here.

