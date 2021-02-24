These Are All the Original Series Coming to Paramount Plus

During their unveiling event today, Paramount+ revealed an expansive amount of new, original content debuting on the platform as it rebrands from the existing CBS All Access.

Paramount+ will cost $4.99 a month with ads and $9.99 a month without. They are currently running a promotion that gives 50% off your first year of service. With the discount, you will get the “Ad-Supported” plan for just $29.99 annually ($2.49 a month) and the “Ad-Free” Plan for just $49.99 annually ($4.16 a month).

Here’s a full list of original content that Paramount+ has to offer:

Scripted Dramas

Criminal Minds : reboot of the wildly popular franchise that brings the team back together to investigate a single case over 10 episodes.

: a series based on the iconic Xbox franchise that was originally meant for Showtime. Land Man : a “modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs.” The series is one of many series headed by acclaimed director Taylor Sheridan

The Man Who Fell To Earth : starring Oscar-nominee and BAFTA-winner Chiwetel Ejiofor, is based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film starring David Bowie. The series will follow a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution, and must confront his own past to determine our future.

based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film starring David Bowie.

The series will follow a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human

evolution, and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making

The Godfather. The series is written and executive produced by Michael Tolkin.

film. The series will be executive produced by Paula Wagner.

Avatar : Nickelodeon’s new animation studio division dedicated entirely to creating content based on the wildly popular world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Led by the series’ original creators Mike DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, in partnership with the Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Avatar Studios will produce for Paramount+ a wide-range of Avatar-inspired content, ranging from spinoffs and theatricals to short form.

Reality

Big Brother Live Feeds : an in-depth, exclusive pass to the show where fans have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the Big Brother house.

: a reboot of the former VH1 dating show. Ink Masters : a tattoo competition reality series where some of the nation’s top tattoo artists battle for the title of Ink Master.

Love Island on Paramount+ : an extension of the popular CBS reality series that takes subscribers beyond the boundaries of what's shown in the broadcast with exclusive content and live visits to the Villa.

subscribers beyond the boundaries of what’s shown in the broadcast with exclusive content

and live visits to the Villa.

The Challenge: All Stars : 22 of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All-Stars return for a second chance at the ultimate competition. With $500,0000 and their legacies on the line, which of these All Stars will prove they are still the best of the best?

still the best of the best?

Comedy

Frasier : a reboot of the iconic 90s comedy. Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as the Dr. Frasier Crane.

Guilty Party : a dark comedy starring Kate Beckinsale as a discredited journalist who finds herself in over her head when she latches onto the story of a young mother sentenced to life in jail for murdering her husband: a crime she claims she didn't commit.

herself in over her head when she latches onto the story of a young mother sentenced to life

in jail for murdering her husband**: a crime she claims she didn’t commit.

Music

Behind the Music : The groundbreaking and prolific music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences.

Documentaries

76 Days : a look at life in the earliest days of the COVID-19 crisis in Wuhan, China.

CBS All Access Originals to Continue as Paramount+ Originals