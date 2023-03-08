Paramount to Launch Golazo Network, 24/7 Soccer Streaming Channel This April

Many media companies have come to recognize the power of sports in luring the large, live crowds that advertisers, affiliates, and distributors still want. And of those sports, soccer has emerged as a winner. From the record-breaking impact of last year's World Cup to the 10-year broadcasting deal between Apple and Major League Soccer, just about every media company is investing in the beautiful game.

The latest entrant is Paramount Global as the company’s CBS Sports will introduce the Golazo Network, a 24-hour direct-to-consumer digital network devoted solely to coverage of international soccer in the United States. With its coverage of all the major domestic and international soccer tournaments worldwide, the Golazo Network will establish itself as the premier year-round streaming destination for soccer fans.

“The launch of the CBS Sports Golazo Network demonstrates the continued evolution of our industry-leading soccer coverage as we build on the incredible momentum we have created the past three years delivering authentic, informative, engaging and entertaining content across multiple platforms,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said. “Led by our best-in-class studio shows and announcers, more than 2,400 live soccer matches a year and now a dedicated soccer streaming network, CBS Sports is the ultimate destination for soccer fans.”

CBS Sports Golazo Network will be anchored on weekdays from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET by “Morning Footy,” hosted by Susannah Collins, former U.S. Men’s National Team player Charlie Davies, analyst Nico Cantor, and “The Cooligans” soccer personality and comedian Alexis Guerreros. The network will also offer live games, pre and post-match analysis, magazine shows, soccer documentary films from Paramount+’s “Stories from the Beautiful Game” series, and original content.

“Interest in soccer has never been stronger. By launching a first-of-its-kind streaming network in the U.S. dedicated to soccer globally, CBS Sports Golazo Network provides a tremendous growth opportunity by delivering unprecedented, round-the-clock coverage for passionate soccer fans,” said CBS EVP Jeff Gerttula said. “CBS Sports Golazo Network capitalizes on our existing soccer rights by building free audiences around CBS Sports and Pluto TV platforms while driving new subscribers and enhancing the sports experience for Paramount+.”

Select live matches as well as match re-airs will be part of the robust 24/7 programming schedule for the CBS Sports Golazo Network, which will take advantage of CBS Sports’ collection of soccer property. This includes UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, NWSL, Concacaf national team competitions, Barclays Women’s Super League, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Scottish Professional Football League, Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol and the AFC Champions League.

As the newest addition to the service’s sports experience, the Golazo Network will be made initially accessible for free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

The addition of CBS Sports Golazo Network strengthens Paramount Global’s place as a pioneer in the creation of free sports, news, and entertainment streaming networks that give viewers brand-new opportunities to consume content and information online. CBS Sports Golazo Network joins CBS Sports HQ, the always-on streaming sports news network; CBS News Streaming Network, the premier 24/7 anchored streaming news service; and Pluto TV.