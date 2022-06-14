Apple Inks 10-Year Deal to Stream Every MLS Game via New Streaming Service

Between the launch of “Friday Night Baseball” and its pursuit of various NFL properties — including NFL Sunday Ticket — it wasn’t a secret that Apple was investing heavily in live sports rights, but in case you were unsure of the tech giant’s intentions, on Tuesday the company made it very clear that they were ready to invest in sports in a big way.

Apple announced its largest sports deal to date by partnering with [Major League Soccer] to broadcast every one of the league’s games worldwide for a decade on a new, MLS-specific streaming service starting in 2023.

Apple will be the exclusive home for every live MLS match starting next year through 2032, meaning that there will be no local broadcast blackouts or traditional pay-TV subscriptions required. Instead, the games will be included in a new subscription service dedicated to the domestic soccer league which will be available globally exclusively through the Apple TV app.

The matches will be available as part of three tiers. A limited number of matches will be available via the Apple TV app for free, while “a broad selection” will be included with a subscription to Apple TV+ at no extra charge, with the remainder as part of a new MLS streaming service available only in the Apple TV App.

The new streaming service will replace the local and national rights that are available via ESPN, Fox, Twitter, and Regional Sports Networks. Since all games will be available nationally, ESPN+ will no longer carry MLS Live starting next year, which offered out-of-market games as part of its subscription.

“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. “Given Apple’s ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it’ll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you’re a super fan or casual viewer.”

In addition to live games, the yet-to-launch MLS streamer will also be the home to on-demand MLS programming, including in-depth, behind-the-scenes content. The streamer will also be bundled with full-season ticket packages for any MLS team, so the most invested fans can watch games not played in their home stadium.

According to John Ourand and Alex Silverman from the Sports Business Journal, the MLS is still in talks to broadcast games on traditional channels, including ESPN and Fox, however, those rights would not be exclusive, as the games would be simulcast with Apple.

The first-of-its-kind partnership between the league and tech company also comes with a unique pricing structure. Rather than Apple paying a traditional rights fee, the company will give the league a guaranteed minimum payment reportedly worth $250 million per year. Those payments will theoretically increase as the MLS streaming service begins to generate more revenue.

“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” Apple’s senior vice president of Services Eddy Cue said. “It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch. We can’t wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite club.”

When the service launches, all MLS and Leagues Cup games will be broadcast in both English and Spanish while all matches featuring Canadian teams will also have a French broadcast available. The partnership will also provide enhanced coverage of the MLS in Apple News, similar to the agreement that Apple has with MLB.

Complete information regarding the launch date for the MLS service, as well as price, how to sign up, and more will be released in the coming months.