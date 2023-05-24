Philo Adds Nine Free Channels Including Bob Ross, Drag Race Universe, Screambox TV, More

Philo subscribers are used to thinking of the live TV streaming service as a “skinny” channel bundle, one with a breadth of excellent entertainment options like AMC, Hallmark Channel and Nickelodeon. But Philo is getting a little less skinny this week, as the service has announced adding nine new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to its lineup.

The new channels join Philo’s selection of more than 70 live cable and FAST channels. Users will find these selections in the Philo guide. Other free TV available on Philo includes USA Today, RetroCrush, Cheddar News, Gusto, and Revry, as well as PlayersTV, Ryan and Friends, and pocket.watch.

The new FAST channels recently added to Philo include:

Cowboy Way: Embrace the cowboy culture with the Cowboy Way channel. Offering content that celebrates the modern-day cowboy and Americana lifestyle, this channel features original films and series like The Cowboy Way, Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, and Wild West Chronicles. It’s a one-of-a-kind channel that honors the hard work, loyalty, and respect that define the cowboy way of life.

Drag Race Universe: Experience the glamor and drama of the world’s fiercest drag queens with Drag Race Universe. Witness as they strut their stuff on the catwalk, lip-sync for their lives, and compete in improv, singing, and dancing challenges on their way to drag superstardom. Special programming for Pride Month includes premieres of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Season 4 and “Canada’s Drag Race vs The World.”

Screambox TV: Screambox TV is a horror fan’s dream come true. Featuring exclusives, originals, and curated horror movies and TV shows, it’s designed to make you scream 24/7. If you love a good scare, this channel is for you.

Boss Ross Channel: This channel is a tribute to the beloved artist Bob Ross, offering viewers the entire catalog of his iconic television series “The Joy of Painting.” It’s a place to relax, unwind, and appreciate the art of painting with Bob Ross’s calming and encouraging guidance.

Fail Army: Get ready to laugh with Fail Army, a humor brand with a global audience that celebrates life’s absurd moments through hilarious fail videos, pranks, and comedy. Popular shows include “Best Fails of the Month” and “FailArmy Now.” “FailFactory” brings together the Internet’s best fails, while “People Are Awesome vs FailArmy” presents a hilarious contrast between epic wins and fails.

People are Awesome: People are Awesome is dedicated to showcasing remarkable people doing incredible things. Celebrating human physical ability, ambition, and ingenuity, it helps viewers get motivated and take their skills to the next level. Shows include “Chasing Monsters,” following big wave surfers and “The E/O,” presenting extraordinary people and their stories.

Pet Collective: The Pet Collective is a haven for pet lovers and parents. It shares lighthearted and entertaining stories, fun facts, advice, and countless hours of the best pet videos. From “Animals Unscripted,” capturing untamed critters, to “Kitten Love and Puppy Love” presenting nonstop cuteness, and “We Heart Animals,” a celebration of baby animals and friendly pets, this channel brings joy to all animal lovers.

Comedy Dynamics: Comedy Dynamics is a treasure trove of stand-up comedy specials, TV shows, feature films, and documentaries. It brings laughter to your living room with content from some of the biggest names in comedy, making it one of the best places to watch stand-up.

Outside: Embrace the thrill of the great outdoors with Outside. Catering to adventure sports enthusiasts and nature lovers, this channel brings the adrenaline rush of the IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series and the excitement of the US Ski & Snowboard World Cups right into your living room. Look out for original productions too, like the upcoming Park Sessions featuring Mike Posner, set against the stunning backdrop of Zion National Park.

Philo is the perfect intersection of budget-friendly and loaded with features. It’s one of the few destinations fans of the Western drama “Yellowstone” can go to stream the first half of Season 5 of the series on-demand, and it’s the cheapest way to watch Paramount Network when the show closes out what will likely be its last year.