Philo Provides Low-Cost, Feature-Rich Option for Cord-Cutters Looking to Leave Cable TV Behind

There’s no denying that cable and satellite are on the way out in the United States. Less than half of the population now has a pay-TV subscription, and each of the major cable providers is bleeding subscribers as customers increasingly turn to live TV streaming services to fulfill their entertainment needs.

But with so many choices available when it comes to live TV streaming, it can be hard for cord-cutters to know which one to pick. That’s why The Streamable has extensively researched pay-TV providers and live TV streamers to determine the best options for customers who want to replace their cable or satellite subscription, but must mind a tight budget.

The best choice for consumers who are especially concerned with the price of their entertainment providers is Philo. The streaming skinny bundle offers many of the top entertainment-focused cable channels. And, at a price of $25 per month, it beats out every major cable and satellite provider in terms of bang for your buck.

We run through some of the ways that Philo outperforms traditional cable and satellite subscriptions:

How Many Channels Does Philo Offer?

Philo offers a total of more than 70 channels. Though the service doesn’t carry any national or regional sports networks like ESPN or FS1, or local channels like ABC, CBS, FOX or NBC, this allows Philo to keep its price point lower than any service on the market offering this level of programming. While there are channels that Philo doesn’t offer, it does carry many of the top entertainment networks on cable, including A&E, Discovery, Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, and more. For a complete channel listing on Philo, click here.

Does Philo Require a Long-Term Contract?

It sure doesn’t! Unlike cable and satellite providers that require you to sign up for months or even years at a time, Philo is a month-to-month subscription. That means you always have flexibility with your service and can cancel whenever you need to if you find that the service doesn’t work for you for whatever reason.

Does Philo Offer a Free Trial?

Like many live streamers, Philo does offer a free trial in order to let consumers give the service a test drive before having to make their first payment. This is yet another significant distinction between Philo and cable and satellite companies. With traditional TV providers, you have to sign a contract — and in some cases pay — before your service is even turned on. That’s not how things work with Philo.

How Does Philo Compare with Major Pay-TV Providers?

When stacked against the biggest pay-TV providers on the market, Philo clearly stands out in terms of value. Its channel lineup may not reach the gaudy heights of some cable and satellite companies, but its free trial, unlimited DVR, and lack of requirement for set-top boxes put it head and shoulders above traditional pay TV.

Cable/Satellite/Provider Monthly Price Free Trial? Channel Count DVR Extra Equipment Needed? Philo $25 Yes- Seven Days 70+ Unlimited No Cox $56-$139 No 75-250+ 250 Hours for extra $20 per month Yes DIRECTV $64.99-$154.99 No 165-340 200 Hours with Genie or 450 Hours with Genie 2; $15 per month extra Yes Dish $79.99-$109.99 No 190-290+ 500 Hours Yes Spectrum $59.99 No 125+ Up to 500GB of Content, $4.99 per month for one TV, $9.99 per month for two or more Yes, if user doesn’t have a smart TV Verizon Fios $60-$119 No 60-425+ 50-400 Hours depending on plan, $12-$30 per month Yes, if user doesn’t have a smart TV Xfinity $20-$80 No 10-185+ 150 Hours Yes, if user doesn’t have a smart TV

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Philo?

Since Philo does not require a set-top box to watch, all you’ll need is a broadband connection and a compatible device to start watching Philo immediately. Fortunately, there is a wide range of streaming players that work with Philo, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.