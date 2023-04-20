Philo Launches Free USA TODAY Channel With News, Lifestyle Programming

Philo, the skinniest of all the live TV streaming channel bundles on the market, is getting a little less skinny this week. The service has announced it is adding a free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel from USA TODAY to its base package, bringing its channel total to more than 70 overall.

The channel will offer plenty of news, as the USA TODAY brand indicates. But there’s lots more for Philo users to enjoy on the USA TODAY network as well, including lifestyle shows, pop culture programming, and even coverage and analysis of sports.

Titles available on the USA TODAY channel include “Humankind Connection,” “Problem Solved,” “Sister Cities,” “States Of America” and “Entertain This.” The channel also features segments from “USA TODAY Money,” “Alive & Well with Michelle Harris”, “Elevator Pitch from Entrepreneur,” “Female Founders with Rachel McCord,” “Talk Back to Television” and tentpole events including USA TODAY’s Women of the Year.

If that’s not enough content for you, the channel also offers a wide variety of powerful and affecting documentary films. “Taken: A Hostage Story,” “Healing The Harm,” “Hell Or High Seas” and “Behind The Blue Wall of Silence” are just some of the titles that are now available to Philo users.

The USA TODAY channel joins a growing selection of FAST channels that now appear in the Philo guide. Other free TV options available on the service include Gusto and Revry as well as Players TV, and kids programming from Ryan and Friends and pocket.watch.

It’s not just free channels joining the Philo lineup this year, either. In January, the service also added POP TV, which offers a selection of shows like “ER,” “House” and “NCIS New Orleans.” Also introduced to Philo this year was the Smithsonian Channel, which carries titles like “Apollo’s Moon Shot” and “The Pacific War in Color.”

In all, Philo’s lineup now includes more than 70+ popular television channels including AMC, A&E, BET, Discovery, Food Network, History, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount Network, and more. Subscription plans start at just $25 per month following a seven-day free trial, with the ability to add-on premium channels. It’s the cheapest way for cord cutters to still enjoy their favorite cable channels.