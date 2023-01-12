Philo Adds POP TV and Smithsonian Channel to Channel Lineup

Philo, the $25 skinny bundle live TV streaming service, announced the addition of two new channels to its channel lineup. The streamer has welcomed Pop TV, which has shows for viewers raised on ‘80s and ‘90s network TV, while also adding the Smithsonian Channel, home of popular educational genres such as air and space, travel, history, science, nature, and pop culture. Both channels are joining the service’s base plan at no extra cost.

Pop TV features a lineup of movies and television shows including “ER,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “House,” “The Goldbergs,” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” Smithsonian carries hit series including “Aerial America,” “America in Color,” “America’s Hidden Stories,” “Apollo’s Moon Shot,” “The Pacific War in Color,” and “Air Disasters,” as well as critically-acclaimed specials that include “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” “Black Hole Hunters,” and “Princess Diana’s Wicked Stepmother.”

Pop TV and Smithsonian are also available on the base plans of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV, while both channels are in more expensive tiers on DIRECTV STREAM.

Current estimates indicate that Philo has a subscriber base of 800,000 customers and the live TV streamer is ramping up its programming offerings, announcing its first original programming deal last year.

The skinny bundle streamer includes more than 70+ popular television channels including AMC, A&E, BET, Discovery, Food Network, History, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount Network, and more. Subscription options start at just $25 per month following a seven-day free trial, with the ability to add-on premium channels.