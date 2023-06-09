Plex Adds 8 New Live Channels to Lineup, Including ‘Kitchen Nightmares,’ True Crime, More

With hundreds of series, movies, and live TV channels, there is no shortage of things to watch on Plex. And just when you think you’ve gotten to the end of the list, they’ll surprise you with even more content.

The service has just added eight new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to its collection, including channels for “Great British Menu” and Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares,” aspireTV Life, and the return of its Mech+ science, robotics, and engineering channel.

The eight new channels join Plex’s expansive catalog of over 300 channels, including the 25 new channels that were just added at the end of May. Those additions included “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” a British TV channel that includes Britcom favorites such as “Doc Martin,” and many others.

The new channels available to stream now on Plex include:

Great British Menu: Cookery competition. Top chefs from across the UK put their hearts on a plate and showcase their amazing talent.

FilmRise True Crime: Investigate mysterious, shocking, and ridiculous true crime stories from every angle of the justice system, including “Bloodline Detectives” hosted by Nancy Grace, “World’s Most Evil Killers,” “Women Behind Bars,” and more.

Hell’s Kitchen | Kitchen Nightmares: Get your fill of cutthroat contests, culinary cookalongs, and delicious drama from shows like Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares” series

AspireTV Life: Black culture & urban lifestyle shows.

Cops en Español: Cops en Espanol lleva a los espectadores de costa a costa, en primera línea con los hombres y mujeres de las fuerzas del orden estadounidenses, donde la acción es visceral, impredecible y real.

Just For Laughs Gags: Just for Laughs Gags is where unsuspecting people get roped into hilarious situations, concocted by a team of professional pranksters.

Mech+: Innovation. Community. Entertainment.The new home of science, robotics, and engineering (re-launch of this channel, previously on Plex)

FUEL TV: The global home of action sports and youth culture. Skate | Surf | BMX | Snow | MTB | Wakeboard

Plex users can find these and all channels on the Plex platform, or — if they have a Google TV-powered device — in the Live tab.