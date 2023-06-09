Plex Adds 8 New Live Channels to Lineup, Including ‘Kitchen Nightmares,’ True Crime, More
With hundreds of series, movies, and live TV channels, there is no shortage of things to watch on Plex. And just when you think you’ve gotten to the end of the list, they’ll surprise you with even more content.
The service has just added eight new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to its collection, including channels for “Great British Menu” and Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares,” aspireTV Life, and the return of its Mech+ science, robotics, and engineering channel.
The eight new channels join Plex’s expansive catalog of over 300 channels, including the 25 new channels that were just added at the end of May. Those additions included “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” a British TV channel that includes Britcom favorites such as “Doc Martin,” and many others.
The new channels available to stream now on Plex include:
-
Great British Menu: Cookery competition. Top chefs from across the UK put their hearts on a plate and showcase their amazing talent.
-
FilmRise True Crime: Investigate mysterious, shocking, and ridiculous true crime stories from every angle of the justice system, including “Bloodline Detectives” hosted by Nancy Grace, “World’s Most Evil Killers,” “Women Behind Bars,” and more.
-
Hell’s Kitchen | Kitchen Nightmares: Get your fill of cutthroat contests, culinary cookalongs, and delicious drama from shows like Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares” series
-
AspireTV Life: Black culture & urban lifestyle shows.
-
Cops en Español: Cops en Espanol lleva a los espectadores de costa a costa, en primera línea con los hombres y mujeres de las fuerzas del orden estadounidenses, donde la acción es visceral, impredecible y real.
-
Just For Laughs Gags: Just for Laughs Gags is where unsuspecting people get roped into hilarious situations, concocted by a team of professional pranksters.
-
Mech+: Innovation. Community. Entertainment.The new home of science, robotics, and engineering (re-launch of this channel, previously on Plex)
-
FUEL TV: The global home of action sports and youth culture. Skate | Surf | BMX | Snow | MTB | Wakeboard
Plex users can find these and all channels on the Plex platform, or — if they have a Google TV-powered device — in the Live tab.
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 300+ free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
The service offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.