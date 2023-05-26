Plex Adds 25 Free Streaming Channels Including Classic TV, Spanish-Language Content, Much More

The good times just keep on rolling at Plex. The service started the week by offering 20% off a lifetime subscription to its Plex Pass (the deal expires Friday, May 26 at 7:59 p.m. ET!), and is finishing it by adding an impressive array of new, free streaming channels to its platform.

Plex is adding a total of 25 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels this week. There’s something for everyone on this channel list, from fans of classic TV shows to anime to horror films, and everything in between. These new additions boost Plex’s channel count to well over 300, and the service is supplementing that lineup seemingly every month.

The new channels available to stream now on Plex include:

21 Jump Street: To combat a rise in school crimes, LAPD sends four young-looking officers to high school to pose as students. Starring Johnny Depp, Holly Robinson, Peter DeLuise and Dustin Nguyen.

Unsolved Mysteries: Hosted by Robert Stack, this series uses reenactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of mysteries that remain unsolved. Covering crimes, tales of lost love, unexplained history and paranormal events.

Dr. G: Medical Examiner: Renowned coroner Dr. Jan Garavaglia provides explanations and theories for mysterious causes of death that don’t make visible sense.

Anime: Discover incredible power and conquer evil with the help of your friends in the hit sagas “Bakugan” and “Beyblade.”

British TV: Get obsessed with hit British series like “Doc Martin,” Coronation Street,” “Line of Duty” and “Black Books.”

Concursos de Cocina, Partner: Watch high-stakes culinary battles between the world’s best chefs in shows like “Iron Chef” and “Hell’s Kitchen.”

The Dick Van Dyke Show: One of television’s most celebrated shows, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” follows the misadventures of comedy writer Rob Petrie. Starring the legendary Dick Van Dyke and Emmy Award winner Mary Tyler Moore.

Confess by Nosey: Nothing but the truth! Confess by Nosey brings you true stories about family, friends, and feelings.

ElectricNOW en Espanol: Disfruta de tus series y películas favoritas 24/7!

MyTime Movie Network Brazil: My Time é um canal livre em streaming dedicado à celebrar e entreter mulheres oferecendo conteúdo com liderança feminina.

MyTime Movie Network France: MyTime est une chaîne de streaming gratuite dédiée à la célébration et au divertissement des femmes.

MyTime Movie Network Spain: MyTime es un canal digital gratuito, con contenido enfocado en celebrar y entretener a la mujer.

MyTime Movie Network UK: MyTime is a free streaming channel dedicated to celebrating and entertaining women by offering female-led content.

MyTime Movie Network: MyTime is a free streaming channel dedicated to celebrating and entertaining women by offering female-led content.

Screambox TV: Your home for horror featuring Screambox exclusives, originals, and curated horror movies and TV to make you scream 24/7.

Autopista al Cielo: Michael Landon es Jonathan Smith, un bondadoso ángel que ayuda a la gente de buen corazón

Crimenes Veradaderos: Investigue misteriosas, impactantes y ridículas historias de crímenes reales desde todos los ángulos en “Misterios Sin Resolver con Robert Stack,” “Archivos Forenses” y más.

FilmRise Kids: An entire channel filled with tried-and-true content that kids will enjoy such as “Ponysitter’s Club,” “Braceface,” “Barney and Friends” and “Camp Lakebottom.”

FilmRise Peliculas Gratis: “Catch film stars like Jason Statham, Nicolas Cage, Javier Cámara, Ricardo Darín, Chloë Grace-Moretz, and more in our massive selection of free blockbusters.

FilmRise Sci-Fi: Explore otherworldly series like the cult-hit “Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction” hosted by Jonathan Frakes, “The Ray Bradbury Theatre,” and more.

FilmRise Series Gratis: Watch beloved series across your favorite genres like the cutthroat cooking competition “Hell’s Kitchen,” family drama “Highway to Heaven,” the medical drama “Doc Martin” and more. Plus, fall in love with the new series coming soon.

FilmRise Western: Saddle up and head West to watch acclaimed series like “The Rifleman,” “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp,” “Bonanza” and other iconic Western sagas.

Forensic Files: Evidence and interviews with experts help solve real crimes, disease outbreaks, and accidents around the world.

Heartland: Visit the Heartland ranch in Alberta, Canada and its close-knit multi-generational family in the CBC’s longest-running hour-long drama series.

Pac-12 Insider: Pac-12 Insider brings you FREE live events, original shows, and classic games from the Conference of Champions!

End-of-month additions seem to be a specialty for Plex, which brought on 16 more free channels at the conclusion of April. Users can find these channels on the Plex platform, or if they have a Google TV-powered device they can find them integrated into the Live tab, along with hundreds of other free streaming networks.