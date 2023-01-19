Plex Adds Free Channels from PBS Dedicated to ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ ‘Nature,’ Julia Child, More

The free streaming service Plex is about to get a lot more educational… and more delicious!

Plex has announced it is adding four new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to its programming lineup. The channels will all be offerings from PBS that invite viewers to uncover hidden treasures, explore new worlds, and rediscover iconic recipes through engaging content.

The new PBS FAST channels on Plex are:

“Antiques Roadshow”: Join “Antiques Roadshow” for a treasure hunt at memorable locations around the country, featuring specialists from leading auction houses and independent dealers who offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles. Fabulous finds — family heirlooms, flea market discoveries, items saved from attics and basements, and much more — are yours to discover 24/7 with these episodes from the vault!

“Antiques Road Trip”: Hit the road in a gorgeous classic car for a tour through Great Britain with two antiques experts as they search the local stores for treasures, competing with each other to see who can turn small budget into a small fortune at auction. Their adventures take them off the beaten path and allow them to indulge their passion for the past, learning about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.

Julia Child: Julia Child’s groundbreaking cooking series — including “The French Chef,” “Baking with Julia” and “Cooking with Master Chefs” — will inspire you to create your own tasty dishes! Available 24/7, these episodes are filled with classic French dishes, curious retro recipes, talented guest chefs, bloopers, and Julia’s signature wit and kitchen wisdom. Discover for yourself how this beloved cultural icon introduced Americans to French cuisine, and how her light-hearted approach to cooking forever changed how we prepare, eat and think about food. Bon appétit!

“PBS Nature:” Bringing the beauty and wonders of wildlife and natural history into your home. Now you can watch classic episodes of “Nature” 24 hours a day. Discover episodes newly released from our library of 40 seasons of award-winning “Nature” programming including episodes voiced by “Nature” creator and host George Page, and favorites such as the legendary story of “Cloud: Wild Stallion of the Rockies” (2001); “Snowflake: the White Gorilla” (2005); and the persevering Druid wolf pack of “In the Valley of the Wolves” (2007). Animal lovers and nature explorers alike won’t want to miss these classics from the producers who pioneered this documentary television genre transporting viewers from backyards to far-flung locations, for an up-close look at the spectacular animals and ecosystems in the world around us.

“These new channels are yet another example of our focus on adding the most recognized, popular, and trusted brands in all of entertainment,” Plex VP Shawn Eldrige said. “We’re excited to expand our ever-growing FAST channel lineup and library of free movies and TV shows with fan favorite content like PBS Antiques Roadshow, PBS Nature, Julia Child and Antiques Road Trip.”

Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers more than 300 free-to-stream live TV channels. The service also offers a universal watchlist, in which users can add the streaming services they’re subscribed to and see all the movies and shows available to them on a single platform.

The service grew to 16 million active monthly users in 2022, and saw billions of minutes of FAST content streamed. Thanks to the new channel additions from PBS, the service should see yet another bump in the time its users spend watching its FAST channels.