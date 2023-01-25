Plex Adds Free Chinese Movies, Shows from Jubao to Celebrate Lunar New Year

Happy Lunar New Year! To celebrate one of the biggest holidays in the Chinese calendar, Plex is adding a free linear streaming channel from Jubao, the premier Chinese-language ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service.

Jubao carries hit movies and binge-worthy drama series from the biggest content creators in China and Hong Kong, as well as exclusive Chinese-American docuseries produced in the United States. Jubao is a Mandarin word meaning “collection of treasures,” an allusion to the top-notch movies and series available on the service.

“IMD is thrilled with the launch of Jubao on Plex, bringing live streaming Chinese entertainment to millions more households across the United States,” said Chris Taylor, an executive at Jubao’s parent company IMD. “Plex’s multicultural offering is among the most robust in the FAST space, and we’re proud to join a growing roster of high quality content meeting the needs of their diverse audience.”

Although the service offers content in Chinese, the vast majority of it is English-accessible thanks to English subtitles available with most shows and movies. Highlighted films and series available at launch include:

Modern dramas like “The Crocodile and the Plover Bird” and “To Dear Myself.”

like “The Crocodile and the Plover Bird” and “To Dear Myself.” Historical dramas like “Weaving a Tale of Love” and “Royal Nirvana.”

like “Weaving a Tale of Love” and “Royal Nirvana.” Comedy films like “My Dear Liar,” “Special Encounter,” and “Go Brother!”

like “My Dear Liar,” “Special Encounter,” and “Go Brother!” Drama films like “The Great Hypnotist,” “Project Gutenberg,” and “The Palace.”

like “The Great Hypnotist,” “Project Gutenberg,” and “The Palace.” Action and thriller films like “Shock Wave,” “The Rescue,” and “A or B.”

Jubao also offers exclusive docuseries in the lifestyle genre, including food and travel shows like “Boiling Pot” and “Caliwine on the Road.” There are also more culturally-focused shows like “American Made” and “Glory of the Global Chinese.” The latter is launching its second season this month and showcases extraordinary Chinese Americans making an impact in a variety of fields, including technology, media, athletics, academia, and more.

Viewers will also be able to watch the world-renowned CMG Spring Gala Festival, which is a staple during the Lunar New Year.

Plex is a hybrid video-on-demand and free ad-supported TV (FAST) service that offers thousands of hours of content. The addition of Jubao, as well as recent additions from PBS have brought its free channel count to over 330.

Plex also provides users with a watchlist feature that pulls in information from top movies and shows across the various streaming services they’re subscribed to. Prime Video deeplinks on Plex don't currently function, but customers can access shows and movies from the rest of their favorite streamers via the Plex interface.