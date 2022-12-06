 Skip to Content
Prime Video Becomes First Third-Party Platform with Full HBO Max Library

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon’s Prime Video Channels announced a new multi-year deal to bring HBO Max back to the streaming distribution hub following its departure in August 2021.

Additionally, a WBD spokesperson confirmed to The Streamable that unlike with other third-party platforms that offer access to HBO Max, customers who subscribe to the platform via Prime Video will be able to stream its entire library directly without having to exit the app.

Other services that offer HBO Max subscriptions to their customers — like Comcast’s Xfinity cable, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and more — are only able to provide access to content available through HBO’s linear channels live or on-demand. This is because those cable and live TV streaming services have the ability to stream the linear HBO programming, but the HBO Max content is a completely separate library.

To utilize the full scope of the HBO Max subscription, customers must exit their original platform and log into the HBO Max app using their TV Everywhere credentials. Only then will the customers have access to Max Original series and films, as well as beloved archive titles like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

While episodes of “Friends,” for example, are available on Hulu + Live TV, it is only a small handful and it is because they are airing on TBS’s linear channel; conversely, HBO Max is the streaming home of all 236 episodes during the show’s 10-year run. So, if customers who subscribe via non-Prime Video third-party providers, they would have to switch apps in order to get their full dose of Ross and Rachel.

However, customers who subscribe to HBO Max via Prime Video Channels are now able to select any title or episode available on the standalone version of the service through their Amazon subscription. This marks the first time that a third-party distribution hub has been able to offer that experience to customers since HBO Max launched in May 2020.

The Streamable has asked WBD if this change in access will be rolled out to other providers in the future, but as of publishing time, the company’s spokesperson has not responded with a comment.

