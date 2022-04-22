Prime Video to Becoming Streaming Home of WNBA’s Seattle Storm

Make no mistake about it, Amazon Prime Video is looking to make waves in the live sports broadcasting world. On the same day that their first exclusive broadcast of a New York Yankees game will air on the service, Prime Video announced another deal to be the streaming home for a dominant sports franchise, this time, the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

The streamer will broadcast approximately 30 games from the four-time WNBA champion’s upcoming season. All of those games will be available to Prime Video customers throughout Washington state and will feature the team’s iconic broadcasting duo of Dick Fain and Elise Woodward.

“The Seattle Storm is an iconic franchise and we are honored to bring its games to Prime members across the entire state of Washington,” Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue said. “We are also thrilled to build on last year’s success by again offering a full slate of exclusive WNBA matchups nationally, culminating in our exclusive coverage of the second annual Commissioner’s Cup.”

The first three games on the Prime Video slate have been announced:

Date Game Link 05/11/2022 @ Phoenix Mercury Stream Now 06/29/2022 vs. Las Vegas Aces Stream Now 07/31/2022 @ Washington Mystics Stream Now

The remaining Storm games to air on the streamer will be released as the season progresses.

“It is special to partner with Amazon, another Seattle hometown team, on something this game-changing for the Storm organization and our fans,” said Alisha Valavanis, Storm president and CEO. “A major focus for us is growing the visibility and reach of Storm basketball. Providing fans across the Evergreen state with access to watch our games represents significant progress in that regard. We’re thrilled that Amazon is investing in the growth of the WNBA. The momentum continues.”

In addition to being the streaming home of the Storm, Prime Video will also exclusively broadcast 17 other WNBA games throughout the season. Available nationally, the slate will include the second annual WNBA Commissioner’s Cup in-season tournament and the Cup Championship Game on July 26.