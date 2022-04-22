 Skip to Content
New York Yankees Make Their Prime Video Exclusive Debut Tonight: Full Prime Video Schedule

Jason Gurwin

The game’s most storied franchise is increasing its deal with Amazon Prime Video for the coming season. After regionally simulcasting 21 games during the 2021 season, the New York Yankees will now broadcast those games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, starting with tonight’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Unlike last season, these games will not be available on WPIX. For those who are not yet subscribers, you can stream them with a 30-day free trial.

The games will also only be available to stream within the Yankees’ media market. The New York tri-state area includes New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey. For fans outside of the Yankees’ market, they will still be able to stream the Prime Video games via MLB.TV.

The game will be produced by the YES Network with the regular Yankees announcing crew of Michael Kay, David Cone, Paul O’Neill, Carlos Beltran, John Flaherty, and Cameron Maybin, along with Meredith Marakovits. They will produce a 30-minute pre-game and post-game show.

So which matchups will be Prime Video exclusives this season? The schedule includes three matchups against the rival Boston Red Sox, including what could help decide which will go to the playoffs on September 23, 2022.

Here is the full Prime Video streaming schedule:

Date Game Link
04/22/2022 vs. Cleveland Guardians Stream Now
05/06/2022 vs. Texas Rangers Stream Now
05/13/2022 @ Chicago White Sox Stream Now
05/20/2022 vs. Chicago White Sox Stream Now
05/27/2022 @ Tampa Bay Rays Stream Now
06/10/2022 vs. Chicago Cubs Stream Now
06/24/2022 vs. Houston Astros Stream Now
07/01/2022 @ Cleveland Guardians Stream Now
07/08/2022 @ Boston Red Sox Stream Now
07/15/2022 vs. Boston Red Sox Stream Now
07/22/2022 @ Baltimore Orioles Stream Now
07/29/2022 vs. Kansas City Royals Stream Now
08/05/2022 @ St. Louis Cardinals Stream Now
08/16/2022 vs. Tampa Bay Rays Stream Now
08/19/2022 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Stream Now
08/23/2022 vs. New York Mets Stream Now
08/26/2022 @ Oakland Athletics Stream Now
09/09/2022 vs. Tampa Bay Rays Stream Now
09/16/2022 @ Milwaukee Brewers Stream Now
09/23/2022 vs. Boston Red Sox Stream Now
09/30/2022 vs. Baltimore Orioles Stream Now
