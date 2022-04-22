New York Yankees Make Their Prime Video Exclusive Debut Tonight: Full Prime Video Schedule

The game’s most storied franchise is increasing its deal with Amazon Prime Video for the coming season. After regionally simulcasting 21 games during the 2021 season, the New York Yankees will now broadcast those games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, starting with tonight’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Unlike last season, these games will not be available on WPIX. For those who are not yet subscribers, you can stream them with a 30-day free trial.

The games will also only be available to stream within the Yankees’ media market. The New York tri-state area includes New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey. For fans outside of the Yankees’ market, they will still be able to stream the Prime Video games via MLB.TV.

The game will be produced by the YES Network with the regular Yankees announcing crew of Michael Kay, David Cone, Paul O’Neill, Carlos Beltran, John Flaherty, and Cameron Maybin, along with Meredith Marakovits. They will produce a 30-minute pre-game and post-game show.

So which matchups will be Prime Video exclusives this season? The schedule includes three matchups against the rival Boston Red Sox, including what could help decide which will go to the playoffs on September 23, 2022.

Here is the full Prime Video streaming schedule: