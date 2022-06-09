 Skip to Content
QVC Becomes First Live Shopping Channel on fuboTV

Matt Tamanini

Sure, online shopping is convenient, but it is not nearly as much fun as sitting on the couch and combining home shopping and entertainment. Now, cord-cutters will have the opportunity to do both at the same time as venerable shopping network QVC has become the first channel of its kind of launch on fuboTV.

With 20 hours of live and video commerce (vCommerce) content, QVC is now available to Fubo subscribers to buy products and interact directly with hosts and celebrities in real-time across multiple platforms.

“QVC’s fun and engaging livestream shopping experience lines up with FuboTV’s mission to offer a leading portfolio of premium entertainment and lifestyle content alongside sports and news,” David Apostolico, the SVP of platform strategy, development, and distribution for QVC’s parent company Qurate Retail Group said. “We’re excited to introduce our uniquely engaging vCommerce content to FuboTV viewers and welcome them as new customers, while also giving our existing customers yet another way to engage with us via digital streaming.”

Last month, fuboTV reported that it had 1.056 million subscribers and saw an 81% year-over-year increase in North American subscriptions. With the launch on the live TV streaming service, QVC now reaches nearly 95% of all pay digital livestreaming TV households in the U.S.

After becoming an industry force as a basic cable staple, QVC has increasingly embraced evolving technologies. The channel’s continued strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original linear presence and streaming vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms has only increased the number of viewers and customers that have access to its broadcasts.

QVC currently reaches more than 200 million homes globally via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. And with the launch of its channel on fuboTV, even more people will have the chance to purchase shoes, jewelry, and makeup from home than ever before… but act quickly, supplies are limited.

