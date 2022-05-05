fuboTV Sheds 44k Subscribers in Q1, Will Focus on Increasing Channel Numbers

On Thursday, fuboTV released its earnings for the first quarter of 2022 and announced that the service had finished Q1 with 1.056 million subscribers a loss of approximately 44,000 subscribers. However, the streamer did enjoy North American subscriber growth of 81% year-over-year. The service ended 2021 with 1.1 million subscribers thanks to a 150,000 subscriber bump in Q4 2021.

The small decline in subscriber numbers is to be expected as the sports-heavy streamer often sees a seasonal churn and return around football season. The fact that the Q1 losses were relatively modest should be encouraging when coupled with the yearly gains.

“As part of strategy, we are focused on increasing the number of free ad-supported television channels, or FAST networks, offered on fuboTV,” the company said in a statement. “We believe these channels will enable us to grow profitable ad revenue as they bring premium programming to our customers with minimal expected content costs. Recent FAST channel launches on fuboTV include Fox Weather, Revry, Revry News, Tastemade en Espanol, Tastemade Travel and more.”

The company also noted in a letter to shareholders that it finished the quarter with $456.0 million in

cash and that this “increased financial flexibility is expected to take us through 2023, and we are targeting

positive cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) in 2025, with a relatively modest cash

requirement anticipated in 2024.”

In comparison, Hulu Live TV is likely the largest Live TV Streaming Service with 4.3 million subscribers, while YouTube TV has an estimated 4 million subscribers. fuboTV is still behind Sling TV, which has has 2.49 million subscribers. They have passed Philo with 800K and AT&T TV with 646K subscribers (as of their final report in Q4 2020).

fuboTV’s 2021 was stellar, as the streamer crossed the 1 million subscriber mark and increased its revenue by over 100% compared to 2020, and its viewership totals rebounded to pre-COVID levels.

However, things may be trending towards uncertainty for fuboTV.

In April, fubo raised its monthly subscription cost to $69.99 per month, automatically converting users who were subscribed to its $64.99 “Starter Plan” to its now-lowest $69.99 option. Customers in the Chicago and New England areas were also subject to regional sports network (RSN) price increases, now paying $8.99 per month (up from $5).

The company also tested eliminating their monthly plan during the quarter, but quickly reverted to their monthly option.

In January, expanded its popular “Multiview” mode on Apple TV to support elements of its “FanView” feature. Subscribers can create their own custom sports viewing dashboard on Apple TV by combining multiple streams (Multiview) with live stats and scores (FanView), configured on screen just as they like.