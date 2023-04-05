Roku Channel Adds 14 New Channels from Warner Bros. Discovery, Featuring ‘Westworld,’ ‘Cake Boss,’ ‘F-Boy Island’

One of the biggest free streaming services on the market is adding to its selection of linear free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels. The Roku Channel has announced it will be bringing on 14 new channel selections from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Some of the content on these channels will be quite familiar to viewers, especially if they also have an HBO Max subscription. Series like “Westworld,” “Cake Boss” and “F-Boy Island,” as well as blockbuster movies will be available to Roku Channel customers now, along with thousands more hours of free streaming courtesy of WBD.

The new additions to Roku Channel from WBD include:

WB TV All Together: With stories that feel like home and characters who feel like family, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Programming includes “Head of Class,” “Better With You,” “Eight is Enough” and more.

WB TV At the Movies: Grab your popcorn and settle in for the perfect mix of classic films from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Programming includes “Born to Be Wild,” “Matchstick Men” and “Joe Versus the Volcano.”

WB TV Crime Scenes: Shocking crime scenes, unsolved cases, intense investigations, and more. Programming includes “Murder Chose Me,” “A Crime to Remember,” “Southern Fried Homicide” and more.

WB TV Family Rules: From unconventional couples to unbelievable stories, enjoy these series about real-life families. Programming includes “Long Lost Family,” “The Little Couple,” “My Five Wives,” and more.

WB TV How To: Find the answers to some of the world’s most interesting questions with these curiosity-inspiring series. Programming includes “How It’s Made,” “How to Build Everything,” and “How the Earth Works.”

WB TV Keeping it Real: Will you get the final rose, or will you get voted off the island? Watch must-see reality shows like “F-Boy Island” and “Legendary,” all right here. Programming includes “F-boy Island,” “Legendary,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” and more.

WB TV Love & Marriage: Say “I do” to all the best wedding stories waiting for you at the end of the aisle. Programming includes Say “Yes to the Dress Atlanta,” “Four Weddings,” “My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding,”

and more.

WB TV Mysteries: Untold stories of unexplained, unsolved, and unknown mysteries from around the world. Programming includes “Mysteries at the Museum,” “Mysteries at the Monument,” “Off Limits,” and more.

WB TV Paws & Claws: Paws, claws, and maybe some jaws. Get your furry fix with our wild collection of shows featuring your favorite pets. Programming includes “Bad Dog!,” “My Cat from Hell,” “Too Cute” and more.

WB TV Slice of Life: Discover the unique lives of people from all corners of the world. Programming includes “Extreme Couponing,” “Breaking Amish,” and “Toddlers & Tiaras.”

WB TV Supernatural: Real-life stories of ghosts, goblins, and other out-of-this-world entities. Programming includes “Ghost Brothers,” “Paranormal Lockdown,” “Most Terrifying Places in America” and more.

WB TV Sweet Escapes: Cake competitions, baking, and beyond for the ultimate sweet escape. Programming includes “Cake Boss,” “Cupcake Wars,” “Crazy Cakes” and more.

WB TV Watchlist: Catch up on fan favorite series that are a must for your watch list – like Westworld, Raised by Wolves, and more. Programming includes “Raised by Wolves,” “Westworld,” “La Femme Nikita,” “Nikita,” and more.

WB TV Welcome Home: Where home-owning dreams come true with the best of real estate and interior design. Programming includes “Caribbean Life,” “Buying Alaska,” “Bahamas Life,” and more.

WBD and The Roku Channel first announced that this content would be coming to the service at the end of January. The additions bring Roku Channel’s selection of free live streaming channels to well over 450.

These channel rollouts are taking place exactly one week before WBD holds a scheduled press conference to discuss the future of streaming at the company. That event will touch on a wide variety of topics, but will be focused on the launch of WBD’s new streaming platform that will integrate most of the content from discovery+ with HBO Max. Much of the content listed above as being available now on The Roku Channel was canceled or removed from one of those two services in 2022.

The roll out of these channels from WBD fits in perfectly with Roku Channel’s stated goal of increasing its offerings of licensed content and originals. The company plans to use content like this to keep driving user engagement even higher than the 4.6 million monthly active accounts it added in the fourth quarter of 2022.