Warner Bros. Discovery Strikes Deals With Tubi, Roku Channel to Stream Canceled Series for Free

Warner Bros. Discovery is making good on a promise made in December. The company has announced deals with free streaming platforms Tubi and Roku Channel to send several series canceled from HBO Max to those services as free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels.

Content from WBD will begin rolling out on Feb. 1 on Tubi, and later this spring on The Roku Channel.

The deal includes 14 total new channels, as well as over 2,000 hours of on-demand programming. As part of the agreement, WBD will send the following shows to Tubi and Roku Channel: “Westworld,” “Raised by Wolves,” “Legendary,” “FBoy Island,” “The Nevers,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “Head of the Class,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” “Cake Boss,” “My Cat from Hell,” “Breaking Amish,” “Caribbean Life,” “How It’s Made,” “Paranormal Lockdown,” “Murder Chose Me,” “Mysteries at the Museum,” “A Wedding Story,” and “My Five Wives.”

Additional ad-supported video-on-edmand (AVOD) and FAST channel content will include films such as “The Astronaut’s Wife,” “For Your Consideration,” and “Lord of the Flies,” as well as hit legacy series including “Third Watch,” “Eight is Enough,” “La Femme Nikita,” and “Jericho.”

“As FAST continues to explode in popularity amongst cord-cutters, we’re seeing content players increasingly shift their focus towards capturing this audience, by bringing some of their best stuff to FAST,” said Rob Holmes, VP of Programming at Roku Channel. “The rapid expansion of premium content on FAST is a win for both the viewer and content owner, as well as advertisers looking to reach these audiences through well-known programming. We’re delighted to be one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s inaugural FAST partners, and we look forward to introducing its incredible TV series, films, and entertainment brands to a whole new audience on The Roku Channel.”

The agreements with The Roku Channel and Tubi demonstrate that perhaps WBD is no longer considering its own FAST service. Company executives have called FAST channels “a real opportunity for us” in the past, but it seems WBD would rather simply cash licensing fee checks rather than have to worry about setting up an entirely new service for FAST channels. Now, Roku Channel and Tubi will get a large percentage of the advertising revenue that accompanies the new content from WBD.

“Warner Bros. Discovery has a catalogue that TV lovers can’t get enough of and Tubi is proudly making many of these recent hits from Warner Bros. Discovery available to new audiences this month,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “From critically acclaimed and groundbreaking to lighthearted and addicting, our new WB branded FAST channels and on-demand offering will speak to each of Tubi’s distinct audience communities.”

Tubi released a comprehensive list of FAST channels and on-demand content coming soon from WBD. The channel list includes:

WB TV Series - a collection of premium television series including “Westworld,” “Raised by Wolves,” “The Nevers,” and “Time Traveler’s Wife,” among others

WB TV Reality - a collection of unscripted television series including “Legendary, FBoy Island, and “Finding Magic Mike,” and more

WB TV Family - a collection of family-friendly series including “Head of the Class”

Additional FAST channels coming to Tubi, with content also available on-demand, include:

WB TV Sweet Escapes - cake competitions, baking and beyond for the ultimate sweet escape with shows including “Cake Boss,” “Extreme Cake Makers,” and “Cake Wars”

WB TV Paws & Claws - Paws, claws and maybe some jaws. Get your furry fix with a wild collection of shows featuring your favorite pets including “Dogs 101” and “My Cat from Hell”

WB TV Slice of Life - Discover the unique lives of people from all corners of the world with shows including “Extreme Couponing,” “Breaking Amish,” and “My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding”

WB TV Welcome Home - Where home owning dreams come true with the best of real estate and interior design with shows including “Caribbean Life,” “Buying Hawaii,” and “Bahamas Life”

WB TV At the Movies - Grab your popcorn and settle in for the perfect mix of classic films from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s

WB TV How To - Find the answers to some of the world’s most interesting questions with these curiosity-inspiring series including “How It’s Made,” “How to Build Everything,” and “How the Earth Works”

WB TV Supernatural - Real-life stories of ghosts, goblins and other out-of-this-world entities with shows including “Ghost Brothers,” “Paranormal Lockdown,” and “Ghost Asylum”

WB TV Crime Series - Shocking crime scenes, unsolved cases, intense investigations and more with shows including “Murder Chose Me,” “A Crime to Remember,” and “Murder Comes to Town”

WB TV Mysteries - Untold stories of unexplained, unsolved and unknown mysteries from around the world including shows like “Mysteries at the Museum,” “Mysteries at the Monument,” and “Off Limits”

WB TV Love & Marriage - Say “I do” to all the best wedding stories waiting for you at the end of the aisle with shows including “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta,” “Four Weddings,” and “A Wedding Story”

WB TV Family Rules - From unconventional couples to unbelievable stories, enjoy these series about real-life families including “Long Lost Family,” “The Little Couple,” and “My Five Wives”

WB TV Keeping It Real - Watch all of the best reality shows right here from “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Finding Magic Mike,” and “Fboy Island”

WB TV All Together - With stories that feel like home and characters who feel like family, there’s always something for everyone to enjoy with shows including “Eight is Enough,” “Better With You,” and “Head of the Class”

It has not been confirmed by The Roku Channel that these channels will be the same on its service, but it’s highly likely. Content will begin rolling out as early as Feb. 1 on Tubi, with more to come in the following weeks. Users of The Roku Channel should expect the new channels and on-demand content to start appearing by this spring.