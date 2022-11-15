Roku Channel Launches FITE’s Free Combat Sports Channel

The Roku Channel is continuing to add to its impressive list of offerings. The company announced on Tuesday that it is adding a new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel from FITE called FITE 24/7, which will feature combat sports content on-demand. The new FITE 24/7 channel will also soon feature live content, such as press conferences, weigh-ins, and preliminary matches from marquee events showcased on FITE.

FITE is a live-streaming service site and app that focuses primarily on MMA, professional wrestling, boxing, Muay Thai, traditional martial arts, and other combat sports.

“The quality and amount of action we provide on FITE 24/7 is stunning,” FITE’s vice president of distribution Louis Lewow said. “Now with The Roku Channel, the amazing content our partner promoters and athletes produce every week will now be available to the U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people reached by the service.”

FITE also recently announced that it would be the U.S. streaming home of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 tournament, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers who want to access even more FITE content can sign up for its subscription video-on-demand service for $4.99 per month to access the over 1,000 live pay-per-view events available on the service.

Roku has made serious moves to draw more sports fans to its free streaming service over the last few months. Recently, the company introduced a new sports hub, which allows users to aggregate most of their live sports subscriptions across various services in a centralized location.

In September, the company also added a channel dedicated to “The Rich Eisen Show,” a sports variety show hosted by long-time sports host and reporter Rich Eisen. Roku also recently debuted an original show called “Emeril Tailgates,” in which the iconic chef Emeril Lagasse cooks up the best in football eats.

Roku added 2.3 million users to the Roku Channel in the third quarter of 2022, so it will have plenty of potential new customers for the new FITE 24/7 channel.