Roku Channel Adds “The Rich Eisen Show” to Its Streaming Offerings Starting Sept. 12

Rich Eisen’s long-running sports talk show will have another new home starting Sept. 12 — The Roku Channel.

Roku announced on Thursday that “The Rich Eisen Show” will have a dedicated FAST channel starting next Monday, just in time to digest the Week 1 NFL action and prepare for “Monday Night Football.” The channel will feature the live broadcast of “The Rich Eisen Show” Monday through Friday from 12 noon to 3 p.m. ET and will stream prior episodes of the show when the broadcast is off-air. You can find the “Rich Eisen Show” on channel 210 through the Roku Channel guide.

“I am so happy to be part of the Roku family and help carry the torch for their push into original sports programming,” Eisen said. “From the jump, they have understood what the show is about and what we are doing, and what better day to kick things off than the Monday after Week 1 in the NFL.”

Multiple streaming entities are adding sports content to their offerings as the landscape so obviously favors sports above all else — and they’re adding major talent in doing so. Recently, FanDuel announced it was sunsetting TVG as a standalone broadcast entity and turning it into FanDuel TV, which will be paired with a new streaming platform, FanDuel+. FanDuel’s broadcast team will consist of former NFL Network anchor Kay Adams, media superstar Pat McAfee, former “SportsCenter” anchor Lisa Kearny, and many shows from The Ringer podcast network.

fuboTV has had a similar strategy with its Fubo Sports Network, adding not just studio content with well-known sports personalities like Julie Stewart-Binks, Gilbert Arenas, and Terrell Owens, but also live sports like the UEFA National Team competitions and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship matches.

“Bringing ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ exclusively to The Roku Channel just in time for the NFL season kickoff is a win for our streamers,” said Rob Holmes, VP of programming at Roku. “Sports is one of the most valuable content categories for audiences, and we’re thrilled to be expanding our sports offering with Rich Eisen as the perfect partner.”