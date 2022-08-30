Samsung TV Plus Relaunch Includes Free Premium Content for Select Samsung TV Owners

If you’re an owner of a Samsung TV or Galaxy device made between 2016 and 2022, you’re about to have access to even more free content. Samsung has announced that it is expanding Samsung TV Plus, relaunching the service as a global, free ad-supported TV (FAST) platform.

“Our new look, programming and partnerships come at a time when many consumers are overwhelmed by a myriad of monthly bills and subscriptions,” Samsung’s senior VP of product and marketing Sang Kim said. “We are proud not only to manufacture quality devices, but ones that provide additional value through instant and free access to entertainment spanning movies, music, news, art, gaming, health and more.”

Samsung TV Plus will now reach 24 countries around the globe and will be accessible across over 465 million devices.

The FAST service will offer content from across the world of cable, including the A&E Network, the [BBC] family of networks, and many others. Popular shows like “Law and Order: SVU,” “NCIS,” and “Chicago Fire” will be available to stream for free on participating Samsung devices. Samsung TV Plus also offers expansive live news coverage, an on-demand library, and some live sports as well.

Samsung was an early entrant into the field of FAST channels when it launched Samsung TV Plus in 2015. Since that time, FAST services have seen an explosion in popularity. According to a recent report, 60% of U.S. households watch at least one FAST channel. That number will likely only increase as the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) landscape gets more and more crowded.

“As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivaled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe,” the president and head of Samsung’s service business team Won-Jin Lee said. “We are thrilled to recognize the massive growth we’ve achieved so far across 24 countries and over 1,600 channels globally. Samsung TV Plus’ new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST.”