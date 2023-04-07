Sling Freestream Adds 16 New Channels Including True Crime, Food and Lifestyle, and Spanish Language Options

Good luck trying to slow Sling Freestream down. The hub for free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels added 16 new channels during the last week of March, and apparently liked that number so much that it is replicating the addition this week. Freestream is free, or you can simply enjoy the add-ons if you subscribe to the full Sling TV, which is a budget way to watch your favorite cable channels.

Yes, another 16 new channels are now available to Sling Freestream users. This brings the service’s channel count to nearly 250, and that’s before you get to an on-demand library of 41,000 titles. There’s something for everyone on Sling Freestream, and the new channel additions this week include:

MagellanTV Now - A linear streaming offering of global documentary streaming service MagellanTV. Explore the rich and dramatic stories of real life, from the discoveries of science that shape our lives to the majesty of nature, and the people and events that shaped history.

True Crime Now - From global documentary streamer MagellanTV, True Crime Now features hundreds of hours of true-crime documentary films and series, with thrilling new content added weekly. On True Crime Now, the dark side of human nature meets the quest for justice in stories of notorious serial killers, criminal psychology, organized crime, the paranormal and more.

Space Science Now - Space Science Now features a deep collection of premium space and science documentaries and series carefully curated by MagellanTV’s team of award-winning filmmakers. The channel’s robust catalog explores everything from black holes to dark matter and beyond.

History & Warfare Now - Offers an array of content sourced from MagellanTV’s vast collection of historical and modern-era war and military feature documentaries and docuseries.

Wild Nature Now - From global documentary streaming service MagellanTV, Wild Nature Now explores the Earth as it once was, where predators and prey enact the ancient rituals of survival, and the pulse of life molds ecosystems as rich and majestic as the creatures that inhabit them.

Forensic Files - Sit down with experts and look through evidence to solve real crimes, disease outbreaks and accidents around the world.

Unsolved Mysteries - Hosted by Robert Stack, this series uses reenactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of mysteries that remain unsolved. Covering crimes, tales of lost love, unexplained history and paranormal events. The creepy theme song is an all-time banger.

FilmRise True Crime - Classic true crime shows from the mysterious to the ridiculous with acclaimed series like Unsolved Mysteries and Forensic Files.

Hell’s Kitchen / Kitchen Nightmares - Get your fill of cutthroat contests, culinary cookalongs, and delicious drama from shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.

FilmRise Western - Saddle up and head West to watch acclaimed series like The Rifleman and The Real McCoys, plus iconic Westerns features starring talent like Tony Todd and the late Christopher Reeve.

Heartland - Visit the Heartland ranch and its close-knit multi-generational family in Canada’s longest-running hour long drama series.

Miamivelas - Explore Miami through different productions that will take you on a tour of exciting locations.

¿Que Pasa, USA? - What is the experience of leaving your country for one you don’t know? Find out together with the Peña family.

Una Familia Con Suerte - A good deed completely changes Pancho’s life, do you want to witness this stroke of luck?

Vevo Iconos Latinos - Videos and performances from Latin music’s most legendary artists.

Vevo Regional Mexicano - From mariachi to banda, videos and performances that define the genre.

Sling’s parent company DISH has high hopes for Sling Freestream. In a time where customers have a ton of choices and cancelation is as easy as a few clicks of the mouse, DISH executives think Sling Freestream will keep users engaged with Sling's products, even if they’re not using a paid service from the company at a given time.

Ad-supported video services like Sling Freestream that offer both live channels and on-demand content are helping cord cutters bridge the gap between pay TV and subscription video streaming. That’s why 75% of consumers report they think of AVOD platforms like Freestream as a practical alternative to cable.

