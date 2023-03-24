Sling Freestream Adds 16 Channels Featuring Spanish-Language Classics, Anime, Documentaries, More

Since launching last month, free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform Sling Freestream has been adding channels at a dizzying pace. That trend continues as the free platform has announced that it is adding 16 new channels to bring its overall total to 230 channels and 41,000 on-demand titles.

Included in this new batch of offerings are several Spanish-language channels and offerings from all types of genres from anime to documentaries to Telenovela classics.

Check out the list of the new Sling Freestream channels:

Anime X HIDIVE: Love anime? Check out HIDIVE’s action-packed assortment on Anime X HIDIVE! From classic series to hot hits fresh from Japan, it’s got anime fans covered. Come discover your favorite new series with Anime X HIDIVE!

Canela Cinema: Around-the-clock content from the most watched movies on Canela.TV including nostalgic and contemporary cinema from Hollywood, Mexico, and all of Latin America.

Canela.TV: This channel provides 24/7 series, movies, documentaries, live news, and live sports.

Canela Clasicos: This channel is the home of the best films from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. Movies with Pedro Infante, María Félix, El Santo y Capulina, and more.

Canela Telenovelas: 24 hours of content of the well-known soap operas and series from Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina and Chile.

Canela Deportes: Nonstop coverage of the best live sports: soccer, baseball, boxing, MMA, action sports and more.

Documentary+: Home to the world’s best documentaries, from Academy Award-winning classics and box office hits to festival darlings and cult favorites. Nonfiction storytelling at its best, curated by the best.

FLOU Cine: The home for the best Latin American movies, from Argentina to Venezuela, with the rhythm and touch of the Caribbean.

FLOU Caribeño: The best programming from the Spanish-speaking Caribbean region. Watch great films, TV series, comedy, and variety shows from Dominican Rep., Puerto Rico, Central America, and Venezuela on one channel.

Mirror Now: An Indian 24/7 English-language news channel owned by India’s largest media conglomerate, The Times Group. A powerful media voice distinguished by its sincerity and commitment towards people-centricity, Mirror Now covers national, international, business, sports, crime, and entertainment news in a fast-paced, crisp and concise manner.

Amor Real: Relive this 19th-century story in which you will travel back in time to discover if love is real.

La Fea Más Bella: Beauty is on the inside! The girls from the ugly duckling barracks are waiting for you for unending fun.

La Que No Podia Amar: Drama, lies and passion await you at Hacienda Del Fuerte. Join Ana Paula in this love story.

Mi Corazón Es Tuyo: Ana Leal’s story is worth telling over and over again. She lost everything, but Fernando changed her life.

Nosey Escandalos: America’s hit daytime TV shows you can’t stop watching. “The Jerry Springer Show,” “Maury,” “Judge Dad,” and many more, available all day, every day, for free.

Freestream is available to all viewers via the Sling app, but does not require a subscription, or even an account, to watch for free. However, customers of the platform’s live TV streaming service Sling TV will have the free channels integrated into their traditional TV lineup.

Currently the Sling app can be downloaded on Roku, Comcast, LG smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Xbox, and VIZIO smart TVs devices. Sling plans to continue to roll out the app on other major devices in the future. Customers can also stream from the service’s website watch.sling.com.