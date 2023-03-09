Sling Freestream Launches Midnight Pulp, Country Network, AsianCrush Free Channels from Cinedigm

After launching just one month ago, Sling Freestream is continuing to add more and more channels to keep cord-cutters entertained, whether they subscribe to Sling TV or not. The latest additions to the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform come from Cinedigm. On Thursday, the company announced a deal to bring AsianCrush, The Country Network, and Midnight Pulp to the service.

The channels are three of Cinedigm’s top-performing offerings and expand the company’s partnership with Sling to now include more than a dozen channels. AsianCrush provides some of the best of pan-Asian entertainment in streaming, The Country Network gives fans an intimate look at country music’s biggest superstars, and Midnight Pulp is an expertly curated selection of some of the most exciting cult and genre films available today.

“We are thrilled to add ​three​ of our top-performing FAST channels, Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush, to Sling ​Freestream’​s lineup,” Cinedigm VP Jennifer Soltesz said. “Our extensive portfolio complements S​LING’s​​ wide array of channel offerings. The depth of our catalog is sure to excite consumers and we know advertisers will respond to Cinedigm’s diverse channel offerings on this innovative streaming platform.”

Sling Freestream currently offers viewers more than 240 channels and the service is available both as a standalone platform for cord-cutters, but also as part of the integrated channel offerings for Sling’s live TV streaming service. Popular channels and programming on the platform include ABC News Live, “Family Feud,” CBS News, Cheddar News, ESPN On Demand, “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Heartland,” “Forensic Files,” Maverick Black Cinema, “Rick Steves Europe,” “Anthony Bourdain: A Cook’s Tour,” The Walking Dead Universe, and VH1 I Love Reality, and many more.

The most recent additions join other Cinedigm channels already available on Sling Freestream, including Screambox TV, The Bob Ross Channel, RetroCrush, Comedy Dynamics, Realmadrid TV, So…Real, Docurama, and more.