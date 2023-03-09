Sling Freestream Launches Midnight Pulp, Country Network, AsianCrush Free Channels from Cinedigm
After launching just one month ago, Sling Freestream is continuing to add more and more channels to keep cord-cutters entertained, whether they subscribe to Sling TV or not. The latest additions to the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform come from Cinedigm. On Thursday, the company announced a deal to bring AsianCrush, The Country Network, and Midnight Pulp to the service.
The channels are three of Cinedigm’s top-performing offerings and expand the company’s partnership with Sling to now include more than a dozen channels. AsianCrush provides some of the best of pan-Asian entertainment in streaming, The Country Network gives fans an intimate look at country music’s biggest superstars, and Midnight Pulp is an expertly curated selection of some of the most exciting cult and genre films available today.
“We are thrilled to add three of our top-performing FAST channels, Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush, to Sling Freestream’s lineup,” Cinedigm VP Jennifer Soltesz said. “Our extensive portfolio complements SLING’s wide array of channel offerings. The depth of our catalog is sure to excite consumers and we know advertisers will respond to Cinedigm’s diverse channel offerings on this innovative streaming platform.”
Sling Freestream currently offers viewers more than 240 channels and the service is available both as a standalone platform for cord-cutters, but also as part of the integrated channel offerings for Sling’s live TV streaming service. Popular channels and programming on the platform include ABC News Live, “Family Feud,” CBS News, Cheddar News, ESPN On Demand, “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Heartland,” “Forensic Files,” Maverick Black Cinema, “Rick Steves Europe,” “Anthony Bourdain: A Cook’s Tour,” The Walking Dead Universe, and VH1 I Love Reality, and many more.
The most recent additions join other Cinedigm channels already available on Sling Freestream, including Screambox TV, The Bob Ross Channel, RetroCrush, Comedy Dynamics, Realmadrid TV, So…Real, Docurama, and more.
Sling Freestream
Sling Freestream is a free ad-supported TV service offered through Sling TV. It offers 210+ free live TV channels and over 40,000 on demand shows and movies, such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Walking Dead,” and more.
You’ll find news channels like ABC News Live, CBS News, and Scripps News. For general entertainment, you’ll see free channels with content from MTV, Comedy Central, and BET. There’s even an Elvis channel. You can watch Jimmy Kimmel highlights for free.
For kids, you’ll even find some Sensical channels and Nick Jr shows.
There are also “sneak peeks” available for services and channels like AMC+, MGM+, STARZ, and TNT, so you can watch free episodes of some prestige shows.
Freestream offers international programming in seven languages, such as AajTak International, Zona TUDN, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, Noticias Univision 24/7, TVP World, Al Jazeera English, and Al Arabiya.
Users can also rent recent theatrical releases for $3.99-$24.99.