Sling TV Launches Free Streaming Service ‘Sling Freestream’ with Ability to Add Premium, Live TV Services

Things are going to get much freer at Sling TV as on Thursday, the live TV streaming service announced that it was launching a free advertising-supported streaming TV (FAST) service aptly named Sling Freestream. Unveiled as part of Sling’s eighth anniversary on the air — which the company has cleverly dubbed National Cut the Cord Day — Freestream is now available through the SLING app on all Roku devices, and is rolling out across LG, Samsung, and VIZIO devices. Freestream will become available on all smart TVs and devices that already support Sling TV in the coming months.

“Sling Freestream is a great new service that helps meet consumers’ evolving needs,” Sling TV group president Gary Schanman said. “We know some people want free content, some may want a year-round paid subscription, while others may want to subscribe for certain events or shows. We have coupled world-class content with the option to easily flex in and out of premium pay TV, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.”

Sling Freestream provides cost-conscious users with more than 210 channels featuring over 41,000 titles all on-demand and for free. Genres include everything from news, sports, game shows, and crime dramas to sitcoms, animal antics, nature, home improvement, cooking, and more.

Popular channels and programming include ABC News Live; Architectural Digest: “Open Door;” Buzzr: “Family Feud;” CBS News; Cheddar News: “Wake Up with Cheddar;” ESPN On Demand; ESR; Electric Now; FailArmy; FilmRise: “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Heartland,” “Forensic Files;” Maverick Black Cinema: “Boxed In,” “Dilemma,” “GoTraveler,” “Rick Steves Europe,” “Anthony Bourdain A Cook’s Tour;” The Pet Collective, The Walking Dead Universe and VH1 I Love Reality, and many more.

Additionally, Freestream offers international content in nine languages, such as AajTak International, DesiPlay, Noticias Univision 24/7, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, TVP World, Al Jazeera English, and Al Arabiya.

In an effort to provide a well-rounded entertainment experience, Sling Freestream users have the ability to subscribe to more than 50 standalone streaming services through the platform, including AMC+, discovery+, MGM+, SHOWTIME, and many others. Of course, if they need a traditional live TV option as well, viewers are able to add either SLING Orange or SLING Blue base subscriptions as well.

Over the next few months, Sling Freestream will continue to add to its content library while also working to improve and refine its user experience. Forthcoming Sling Freestream features include universal search functionality, enhanced channel surfing, updated guide filters, autoplay capabilities, and more.

“On top of the popular content and a seamless user experience, Sling Freestream provides a premium advertising experience that benefits viewers and advertisers alike,” Schanman said. “Sling Freestream gives our advertisers expanded reach across a wider range of streaming customers, allowing for greater reach and engagement with their target audiences.”

No matter what type of experience you are looking for — free, live TV, premium on-demand — Sling TV now has an option to satisfy your streaming needs.